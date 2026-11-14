Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor Toast 8 Years: 'Cheers To 8 Going On 80!'

Entertainment

Nollywood's very own Ibrahim Suleiman don show us say love still sweet like original jollof rice! The actor penned a heartfelt and seriously funny tribute to his queen, Linda Ejiofor, as they marked eight whole years of marriage on Wednesday. According to his Instagram post, even after all this time, e just “FEELS. GOOD. HERE. Eight years… And it still feels, so good here.”

But hold up, e no be all smooth sailing oh! Ibrahim humbly apologised for driving his wife kuku, especially for those 3 AM wake-up calls. Imagine, waking her up in the dead of the night just to ask her to check the progress of his painting because something feels off about the emotion it is meant to convey. He even joked that it will continue for the rest of his life. Talk about dedication to your craft and your spouse, even if it means interrupting sleep!

Beyond the playful wahala, Ibrahim poured out serious gratitude. He deeply thanked Linda for giving him their son, Keon, for what they share, and for peace of mind, saying he can never take these for granted. E clear say this man values his homefront pass gold, and that peace of mind is priceless for him.

And because Ibrahim sabi play, he threw in a cheeky jab, telling his wife he’s “thoroughly enjoying doing life with you.” He added that he can tell from the way she looks at him that she wishes she caught him sooner, but promised there is still plenty of time to make up for it. Sounds like a man confident in his catch and ready to make up for lost time! He wrapped up the tribute with a funny and enduring commitment, saying, “Cheers to 8 going on 80 (God abeg o, lmao) I Choose You.”

Meanwhile, it wasn't just Ibrahim doing the celebrating. Linda Ejiofor herself also took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to celebrate their wedding anniversary. This couple ehn, they just dey give us relationship goals with their sweet, funny, and real love! Who else is low-key wishing for a partner who’d wake them up for art critiques at 3 AM? (Okay, maybe not at 3 AM, but you get the vibe!)