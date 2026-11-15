DJ Tunez don drop “In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1,” and e be like a festival of sounds!

Entertainment

Our very own Nigerian-American disc jockey, entrepreneur, and entertainer, DJ Tunez, has finally blessed our speakers with his much-anticipated project, “In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1.” If you’ve been waiting to update your playlist with some proper gbedu, then your wait don end because this one is a vibe!

This fresh body of work is packed with nine solid tracks and features a whole squad of talented singers, rappers, and music acts from all corners of the industry. From established superstars we all know and love to fast-rising artists making waves, DJ Tunez really brought everybody to the yard, ensuring there’s something for every ear to enjoy.

A Vibe for Every Mood

The journey into “In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1” kicks off with the “I.T.W.T Intro.” This isn't just any regular intro; it's a piano-led opening that gently eases you into the sonic universe DJ Tunez has crafted, setting the perfect mood for the bangers to follow. Right after, we dive into “STINGY,” a smooth Afro-R&B record where talented singers Daecolm, Khaid, and Kemuel join forces. These guys came through with vocals that just glide, making it the kind of track you can chill to or just vibe out to on a long drive.

Then comes “One Condition,” and trust me, this one is a certified banger. Here, DJ Tunez teams up with none other than our Nigerian superstar singer, Wizkid, and rising singer FOLA. The song is pure fire, laced with a catchy log drum rhythm that will have you moving your body before you even realise it. And just when you think Wizkid don finish him work, he returns on track four, “EASY WITH ME.” This time, Big Wiz links up with skilled Nigerian rapper ODUMODUBLVCK for another impressive collaboration that shows these two can’t miss when they link up.

The project continues to deliver with “Balance,” which features the talented artist J. Anthoni. Following that is “Jumbo,” a track that brings together rising singer Alpha P and the experienced production duo, Legendury Beatz. This combination promises nothing but good music, cementing the diverse soundscape of the album.

Bringing the Heat

For those who love something a bit more upbeat, track seven, “Na Money,” is where fast-rising Nigerian singer Shoday joins DJ Tunez. This record is pure energy, ready to get you on your feet. Then, get ready for a cultural twist with “Apala Groove,” featuring the popular Apala singer Terry Apala on track eight. He brings his unique Apala sound, blending it seamlessly with DJ Tunez’s magic touch, giving us something truly special.

To close out this fantastic collection, we have the ninth and final track, “Simple Things.” This one features talented singers Tay Iwar, Mannywellz, and Kemuel. It’s a smooth R&B experience with gentle melodies that provides a perfect, chill ending to a project filled with diverse sounds and incredible talent. It’s definitely a track to wind down to after all the bangers.

Early Drops and Anticipation

Some of us already had a taste of this project before the full album arrived. DJ Tunez had already teased us with some of these collaborations, including the tracks featuring Daecolm, Khaid, and Kemuel, as well as the hits with Wizkid and FOLA, Wizkid and ODUMODUBLVCK, and the unique sound of Terry Apala. These early releases were like a mini-preview, giving us just enough ginger to eagerly await the full project.

So, if you’ve been sleeping on this latest release from the experienced disc jockey, what are you waiting for? Now is definitely the right time to add it to your playlist. Trust us, it’s a project that is worth every listen, especially if you sabi good music and appreciate the amazing talents that made it happen. Go give it a spin, save it to your collection, and thank us later! Which track is giving you life already?