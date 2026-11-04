Hollywood Stars Meagan Good, Jonathan Majors Don Land Lagos for AFRIFF!

Entertainment

Hold up, wait a minute! Is it just us, or did Lagos just level up big time? Hollywood actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors, don finally land for Lasgidi!

Our faves are here for the 13th edition of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), bringing their star power to one of the biggest celebrations of African cinema.

For those living under a rock, Meagan Good na certified screen star, known for films like Deliver Us from Eva. And Jonathan Majors? Abeg, make we hail the man wey play Kang the Conqueror for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. These two? Proper Hollywood royalty.

Their presence at AFRIFF? E choke! It’s giving international recognition, big time. We’re talking about a Hollywood dimension, connecting our vibrant Nollywood scene with the global film industry. Imagine the networking, the exchange of ideas! It’s a huge opportunity for our own filmmakers and actors to rub shoulders with the big leagues and put African storytelling squarely on the world stage.

AFRIFF continues to serve as a platform for filmmakers and industry professionals to promote African stories and build connections with the global film industry. Lagos hosting the 13th edition with these caliber of international personalities just proves say our film festival is really making waves.

This isn't just about red carpets and fancy clothes; it's about pushing our narratives forward and showing the world what African cinema truly represents. So, are you ready for all the film magic and celeb spotting this AFRIFF go bring? Wetin you think go be the biggest highlight?