Omah Lay and Gunna Dey Go 'Back to Lagos' on New Collabo

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Omah Lay don really shut down the charts, with a whole twelve of his songs sitting pretty on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart at the same time. No wonder he's still making moves! His next jam, “Back to Lagos,” features the one and only Gunna, and it's one of four fresh tracks on Clarity of Mind Extended, the deluxe edition of his sophomore album, which just landed through Sire Records and Warner Records.

“Back to Lagos”: The Vibe Check

The song, “Back to Lagos,” is where Omah Lay takes us on a journey, reflecting on the real cost of fame. He's looking back at all those dreams he chased and the personal wahala that came with catching them. It’s a deep track, no cap.

The production na pure mood, built on dark, ominous basslines, atmospheric guitar, and those haunting choral touches that just wrap around you. It gives Omah Lay all the space he needs to reflect, without the beat trying to steal the show. Then Gunna, the multiplatinum rapper, chook mouth with his distinct flow and a more measured vibe. His cadence just gels with Omah Lay’s melodic delivery, showing us again how effortlessly American rap and Nigerian pop find common ground. This collab dey enter body, for real!

More Gems on the Deluxe

Gunna no be the only 'outside' voice on this deluxe edition. French rap star Tiakola also jumps on “Take,” a track that’s all about moving past material distractions. That one go definitely push the project further into the European market, making sure everybody gets a taste.

The other two new additions still keep things tight to the original album’s core. “Keep Going” glides on understated dance rhythms with an uplifting energy that just makes you wanna move. Then there’s “Holy Ghost Fire,” which strips down the album’s spiritual ideas to just keys, guitar, and violin. Lekaa Beats, who also produced the hypnotic, affirmation-driven “I Am” on the original album, handled the production for it. That song wrestled with self-confidence versus inner conflict, so the new record reads like a quieter continuation of that conversation.

Clarity of Mind : The Unstoppable Run

The original Clarity of Mind album gave Omah Lay plenty of reasons to keep this project alive. Apart from his personal best on the Afrobeats chart, the album debuted at number eight on Billboard’s World Albums chart and number one on Spotify’s Global Top Albums debut chart. E no small thing at all! This album also marks his first full-length project since his 2022 hit, Boy Alone, which really blew up his international audience. And let's not forget, Clarity of Mind arrived after his 2026 GRAMMY nomination alongside Davido for their collaboration.

Across the whole album, Omah Lay swings between spiritual awakening and earthly temptations, showing us his vulnerability and ambition. The visuals for two of its songs lean into that push and pull, and another got a special performance through COLORS. Na consistent ginger from Omah Lay.

There’s a kind of quiet tension in this whole rollout sha. A song talking about the price of success drops on a deluxe album designed to stretch that same success even further, with two global features attached! Fans who love the album’s searching, inward mood go get more of it here. And for those who just found him through those bigger crossover moments, Gunna and Tiakola are ready to give them fresh entry points.

With over 3.8 billion streams on Spotify, Omah Lay has been blending alternative, electronic, and Afro fusion sounds into his music for a while now. The tracklist don grow to sixteen songs, and the next thing we're all watching out for is which of these new jams go follow the originals onto the charts. Wetin you dey feel about these new tracks? Which one go scatter everywhere?!