Blessing CEO don call am quit with IVD

Entertainment

Wahala! Social media influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, don finally confirm say she's single and ready to mingle after calling it quits with businessman Ikechukwu Darry Ogbonna, aka IVD.

Blessing CEO dropped the bombshell in a video on Wednesday, responding to all those fans who've been in her DMs asking about her relationship status. She no dull, she just straight up told everybody say the chapter don close.

According to her, she respects her fans who warned her about the relationship, saying she cannot be in a relationship that might cost her life. She said her fans had told her to leave IVD, and that she has now left him and wants to pick up the pieces of her life.

She made it clear say she's "back on the streets" as a single mother and a single girl, adding that anyone interested in dating her former lover was free to message her. Sha, the streets are open again for Blessing CEO, let's see what happens next!