Didi B and Qing Madi connect for “ADIOS”!

Entertainment

Ivorian hip-hop king Didi B has linked up with our very own phenomenal Nigerian singer-songwriter, Qing Madi, to bless our speakers with a beautifully crafted song titled “ADIOS.” This collab is already giving us goosebumps, because when these two link up, you just know it's going to be fire!

“ADIOS” is the 13th track off Didi B’s newly released 23-track album, “SHOGUN IN LAGOS.” Twenty-three tracks? Nah, Didi B no dey play with una playlists at all. The song was cooked up by skilled music producers Clemzy, also known as Nwauba Clemsy, and Saszy, who definitely understood the assignment.

Let's be honest, Qing Madi has been on a serious roll. Our girl, whose real name is Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, has been making waves since her viral hits “See Finish” and “Ole,” which went viral on TikTok and later peaked on the Uganda Top 100 Apple Music chart. She has also released “1 or 2” featuring Zlatan and Eemoh, and featured on Sarz's track “In A Mustang.”

Didi B, the famous Ivorian rapper, singer, and songwriter, is no stranger to epic link-ups either. He has also teamed up with rapidly rising Nigerian singer Mavo on a song whose title is cut off in the source listing. He has also released a song with Zlatan and South African artist Chley, and one with Marlian Music's Zinoleesky. The man clearly knows how to pick his features and deliver.

If you love discovering well-crafted and pleasant songs, then “ADIOS” needs to be on your radar. This track is another solid addition to the endless stream of good music coming out, so you better give it a chance. Trust us, your ears will thank you!

What other bangers from “SHOGUN IN LAGOS” are we sleeping on?