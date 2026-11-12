Wizkid explains why he no longer dey do owambe with anybody

Entertainment

Our very own Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid, don finally come clean on why he’s been scarce at social gatherings and public events. According to baba himself, e just be say age and personal experiences don influence his decision to maintain a quieter lifestyle. This revelation come in a video interview wey surface online on Tuesday, following plenty talk and criticism from some fans who bin dey vex say he no dey show face at events organised by even his close padi-padi dem.

One of the major events wey sparked plenty discussions na singer Zlatan Ibile’s wedding, which reportedly happened in Morocco after his traditional marriage ceremony for Lagos on October 24, 2026. Some fans criticised Big Wiz for not turning up.

Wizkid, whose real name na Ayodeji Balogun, however, quick-quick dismiss all suggestions say his absence from such gatherings na anything unusual. He clearly tok say he be "introvert" who prefers "staying indoors" instead of hitting parties or mixing with large crowds. When asked whether he had become less accessible to people, he no mince words.

"I think that really comes from age and personal experiences. That's not like how people perceived me," he said. See maturity!

The Grammy-winning singer further explain say his preference for staying away from crowded gatherings no mean say he dey uncomfortable around people. Instead, e just be say he dey increasingly value the peace and comfort of being at home. Baba even recall occasions when he mistakenly go parties only to encounter wahala situations that make him ask himself why he even left his house in the first place.

He recall say sometimes somebody go just spill drink on him at a party, and he go think say he fit dey house with him son. E dey clear say e value him personal space and time with him pikin more now.

So there you have it, straight from Starboy himself. Him increasingly private lifestyle na more about him personal preference than say him relationships with friends and colleagues don scatter. Wetin una think? Big Wiz don turn Big Chill, abi?