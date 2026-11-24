Entertainment

No dulling this week, geng! If your watchlist has been looking dry, prep yourself because we've got the latest Nollywood picks that will keep you glued to your screen. From serious mind games to full-blown family beef and small-town secrets, these five titles are serving all the drama and suspense you need for the week. Seriously, no time to relax.

First up, let's talk about Wande Thomas's psychological thriller, Spiraling, showing on KAVA. Imagine your chill night out in Abuja suddenly turning into a whole movie of secrets, ambition, and trying to survive. That's the wahala Lagos tech entrepreneur Sade finds herself in. With Toni Tones leading the show, alongside Jim Iyke, Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi, this one is looking like pure gbas gbos. Wande Thomas didn't just direct it, but co-wrote it too with Amaka Anioji, and Isoken Ogiemwonyi also produced. Expect high tension between Lagos and Abuja, especially as Sade crosses paths with a neurosurgeon called Emeka, and other characters named Clare and Tobi. You already know this one will make you dey suspect everybody.

Twisted Tales and Courtroom Drama

Still on the agenda, there's a drama where trying to be a good Samaritan goes completely wrong. We all know that feeling, abi? Here, a woman lands herself in jail for a crime she didn't commit, all because she wanted to help a friend. Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Jim Iyke and Lilian Esoro are bringing the heat in this one, with Kayode Kasum directing and Folasade Osibo on the screenplay. Joy Grant-Ekong and Solate Ovundah-Akarolo produced it. This story goes straight for the heart, courtroom style.

Right after that heartbreak, prepare for some proper psychological mind games on the same platform. This thriller promises no straightforward answers, with hidden agendas, shifting loyalties and high-stakes deception everywhere. Just imagine trying to figure out who is playing who! Kanayo O. Kanayo, Sola Sobowale and Gideon Okeke are holding it down, making every move feel like a trust exercise. Oluwafemi Isaac Akinsipe, Nnamdi E. Odunze and Chichi Stylxz are credited behind the scenes. This one will have you screaming at your screen.

Power Struggles and Small-Town Mysteries

If you like your battles bigger and your family rivalries hotter, then switch over to Netflix. The second season of a series picks up exactly where the first one left off, diving even deeper into power struggles and family loyalty. Dagogo is getting dragged further into dangerous conflicts and old scores. Gideon Okeke is back, alongside Uzee Usman, in a story created by Vincent Okonkwo and directed by Menelik Shabazz. Expect tense action, supernatural vibes and alliances that shift like Lagos traffic.

And for those who prefer eerie small-town secrets over gang wars, Prime Video has got you covered. Picture this: you just start youth service in a new town, thinking it's going to be a normal year, and then a troubled young man fixates on you. You dig into his past, only to find a secret that links him directly to you and gives him every reason to haunt your peace. Tolu LordTanner directs this suspenseful drama, starring Godspower Nwogwugwu, Damilola Onitilo, Oyeyemi Adeoye and Ovy Godwin. This one sounds like it will give you goosebumps, proper village mystery style.

So, from Lagos to Abuja, and even small-town vibes, these Nollywood titles are ready to scatter your table this week. Which one are you adding to your binge list first?