Entertainment

Imagine you're just vibing, cruising through the streets of Vice City in Grand Theft Auto VI, and then, suddenly, boom – you spot your own personal mansion! That's exactly what happened to The Weeknd, and honestly, the shock fit send shivers down anybody's spine. Our Canadian superstar, who's not just playing but also dropping some serious gbedu for the game's soundtrack (think an unreleased track "My Only Vice" with French duo Justice, plus "Wanderlust" from his 2013 Kiss Land album), stumbled upon a pad that looks exactly like his luxurious Gables Estates property in Miami, Florida. Wahala for who no get real-life mansion to find in a video game!

This kind of personal Easter egg has fans already buzzing like Lagos traffic, super eager to see what the real-life residence actually looks like after this mind-blowing virtual discovery. The Weeknd shelled out a cool $50 million for this luxury pad back in October 2025, a purchase that reportedly set a new residential sales record in the city at the time. This isn't just any house, abeg. The property itself is a whole vibe, sitting pretty on a 1.24-acre, V-shaped peninsula. It’s surrounded by water on three sides, flexing with a massive 574 feet of Biscayne Bay frontage. Imagine the views!

Inside, the mansion is pure opulence, spreading across approximately 19,000 square feet. It boasts eight bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half-baths – . Outside, the enjoyment continues with a 62-foot infinity pool, a jacuzzi perfect for chilling, an outdoor kitchen for those lavish parties, and expansive terraces overlooking the serene water. And if you're a yacht owner, e go shock you: there’s a private 140-foot dock that can comfortably accommodate a yacht as long as 200 feet! For entertainment inside, the mansion features a private movie theater, a gym, a wine cellar, and a bar. Every corner of this residence screams luxury, designed to make the absolute most of its stunning bay views and high-class setting, both in real life and, apparently, in Rockstar's virtual world.