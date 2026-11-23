Entertainment

Nollywood actor Femi Branch don finally break his silence, telling us why he completely disappeared from our screens for two whole years. Turns out, the long absence wasn't by choice, but because of a serious stunt injury he got while working on a film set. Imagine a talented actor like Femi suddenly sidelined for that long! E shock me o, especially when you think about how many bangers he could have dropped in that time.

Branch, during a candid interview on the African A-List show, explained that the incident happened during a rehearsal in Ikorodu, Lagos. He was playing a security officer and part of the scene required him to jump from a one-storey building. Omo, na there the real wahala started! The injury left him unable to work for a full two years. Picture the scene: trying to bring a character to life, only for it to put your entire career on pause. Wild!

But the real, mind-blowing shocker? Throughout those two years, he says, nobody from the industry reached out to him, apart from one person. Can you imagine? "I couldn’t work for two years, and the funny thing was that nobody called me. Literally, nobody called me," he revealed. Where is the industry love when you need it most?

However, in a twist straight out of a Nollywood script, help came from the most unexpected corner. "Except for one person, and he was the last person I expected: Ayo Adesanya’s former husband," Branch disclosed. This same man, who is now a king, was someone Femi says he fought with years prior at Lord’s Club over an Ayo issue. Talk about full-circle moments. Who would have thought a former rival would be the only one to check in?

To survive during this period of forced unemployment and zero income, Branch had to sell almost everything he owned. He didn't just sell one or two things, no, baba had to clear house! He said he sold every TV, leaving a small one for his kids’ cartoons, and that he sold his car and even his mum’s car, which she bought with her retirement money. That's a level of struggle many of us can't even fathom. Pure grit right there.

And the drama no finish there. Branch also recollected how actress Ronke Oshodi had warned him to be careful of people around him during a tough time he had with the Yoruba film industry. He said there were meetings being held against him, and that Ronke pulled him aside to warn him that someone close to him was behind it. Ah, industry politics! Na so dem dey do behind the scenes? It seems like some people will go to any length to bring others down.

It’s clear Femi Branch went through it all – from physical injury and professional isolation to financial hardship and alleged backstabbing from industry mates. His story just confirms say Nollywood life no be beans at all, especially when the chips are down. Makes you wonder who your real friends are, abi?