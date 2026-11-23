Entertainment

Before your faves were even a thought, Donny Osmond was the ultimate global teenage heart-throb. This man was a child star with his family band, The Osmonds, and by 14, he was already a massive celebrity. His hit song, 'Puppy Love', spent five weeks at number one in the UK, and let’s be honest, everyone’s sister had his poster up! Between 1972 and 1973, he scored six Top 5 hits in the UK, with three going straight to number one, including classics like 'The Twelfth of Never' and 'Young Love'. He was just as huge back home in the US.

Donny, with his clean-cut vibe, religious background, and dazzling all-American smile, was a marketing dream. He had that mighty ability to churn out saccharine cover versions that everyone loved. After the 'Beatlemania' craze, 'Donnymania' took over. He recalls the incredible period, saying, “You better believe it,” when asked if he knew how big he was. The fame was so wild that in October 1973, a viewing balcony at Heathrow Airport collapsed when fans went crazy after he and his brothers arrived. Even a BBC debate happened, questioning if The Osmonds were bad for girls and if they should be deported. His brother Alan told him, “‘Donny, don’t forget this moment because nobody ever gets this!’” He enjoyed every second, thinking, “this is so cool.”

From Teenage Heart-throb to Pop Has-been

But as we all know, fame no dey last forever. By 1974, Donny’s solo career hit a sudden wall. He still had hits with his brothers for another year, but then that also came crashing down. At 18, he was already a pop has-been on two different levels. He and his sister Marie tried to reinvent themselves with a TV show, but the ratings dipped after Donny got married. By 1979, the show was cancelled, and by 21, his career had gone kaput for the third time. It wasn’t just that he wasn’t popular anymore; he somehow became an embarrassment, even to himself. Omo, that’s rough.

King of Comebacks (and the Jokes)

Fast forward almost half a century, and baba Donny is still standing! He’s got a six-month Vegas residency every year, dropped his 65th album a few years ago, and is even planning a UK tour. At 68, he’s a father of five boys and a grandfather sixteen times over. When he met up for photos in a London studio, he still looked distinctively himself, but also different. He has the slight frame of a teenager but the monumental face of a Mount Rushmore president, giving him this marionette kind of vibe. His hair is still bluey-black, teeth pearly white. His secret? “Well, as far as my hair is concerned, I have a lady who takes care of it. Her name is Clairol.” He quickly added that it was a joke, and that he would have grey sides if he didn't take care of it. He also eats very carefully and credits good DNA. No plastic surgery for him, but he did try Botox about 15 or 20 years ago. He hated it! He froze his face into a rictus grin, saying nothing works, that it took away his crow's feet, and that he had worked really hard for them, before laughing.

Settling Scores: The Ultimate Boyband Debate

Donny, who started showbiz at five and was the standout Osmond brother, much like Michael was in the Jackson 5, still has some scores to settle. He’s out here trying to set the record straight, looking with the intensity of someone about to drop a major truth bomb. For him, “The Osmond brothers were the first boyband.” He argues that people might say The Beatles, but they weren't a boyband, and then some say the Jackson 5. But according to Donny, “We were before the Jackson 5. I’ll tell you a story.”

He leans in to make his point. The first time he met the Jackson 5, his band was performing in Toronto, and they were scheduled for the next night. The Jackson 5 flew in a day early just to watch their show. Donny remembers peeking stage right and seeing Michael watching him from around the corner. What happened after was truly amazing. They were in their hotel room, and Joe and Katherine Jackson were sitting with Donny’s parents. He recalls that each brother naturally gravitated to their contemporary: Jackie with Alan, Wayne with Tito, Jermaine with Merrill, and Marlon with Jay. But where were Donny and Michael? “Nowhere to be found.” He grins, revealing they were in another room, playing with their toys and just trying to be kids. Both were about 13 or 14 at the time.

So, between the drama, the laughs, and the boyband beef, wetin you think? Was Donny Osmond the true pioneer of boybands or na another gist him dey yarn?