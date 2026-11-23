Entertainment

Angélique Kidjo and Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, a Nigerian singer, are making waves with their song “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, which snagged a nod for Best African Music Performance at the 2027 Grammy Awards. But guess what? There’s a Nigerian guitarist, Oluwafemi Abolade Leye, professionally known as Femi Leye, whose hands put in serious work on that track.

The Grammy nomination for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)” was announced on 16 November, and by 22 November, gist don dey fly around about the Nigerian guitarist who blessed the track with his sound. This credit is not just small talk; it's a big reminder that behind every hit song, there's a whole army of talented musicians doing the hard work, even when their names no dey on the main billboard.

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For real, inside Nigeria's music biz, this kind distinction dey important. A song fit carry one big artist's name, but e rely heavily on plenty instrumentalists, producers, engineers, and writers to make am a banger. When these contributions dey publicly credited, e make sense so people fit discover who actually put in the work. But sha, credit no mean say person collect fat cheque, or say dem own share of the song, or say dem even eligible for award. All those details, dem no disclose am.

The YouTube version of “Aye Kan,” dropped by Parlophone, clearly lists Femi Leye on guitar. And e no just end there! Louddaaa dey credited as producer and programmer, Bishop Sax on saxophone, Johnny Drille as mixer, Chab as mastering engineer, and Kehinde Alabi as recording engineer. Of course, Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr dey on lead vocals. The song's writers also include Kidjo, Starr, Louddaaa, Deeno, and Promise Ekpe. These are all different, distinct roles, and a guitar credit no mean say person be songwriter for this case.

A report yesterday specifically highlighted Leye's guitar contribution, and he even talk say e dey happy say music wey he contribute to don get recognition. The Recording Academy's 2027 list confirms the song's place on the Best African Music Performance ballot, naming Kidjo and Starr as the nominated artists. This means Leye is a credited contributor to a nominated recording, not a nominee himself in that category. This small difference dey very important, especially for session players.

From Self-Taught to Grammy-Nominated Vibe

A public credit dey like a CV wey dey tell artists, labels, or music supervisors about a musician's work. The nomination dey bring serious attention to the record itself. But none of these automatically give the supporting musician an award nomination, a royalty percentage, or a new contract. For those ones, na award rules and private agreements dey determine am, not just a headline.

Femi Leye's journey dey inspiring. He don always talk about how he start by just listening and copying. For a 2020 interview, he yarn say he taught himself by ear as a teenager, repeatedly working out parts from records. Then for another interview in 2022, he mentioned listening to legends like King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, and Fela Kuti while growing up. Omo, those influences really shaped his style, blending Nigerian guitar traditions before he started dropping international pop records.

His work no dey limited to just one kind of performance. He once discussed the satisfaction of taking a musical idea from just a metronome beat to a full-blown record. He even describe how he wrote and produced “Igba Mi De” while he was in Minnesota, playing guitar, keys, Rhodes, and bass on that track. But for “Aye Kan,” the published listing specifically credits him on guitar, so no need to vex if e no mention all those other instruments.

Stage to Studio: The Grind Continues

The stage still dey very much part of his story. For both interviews, Leye remember opening for Fally Ipupa in Minnesota in 2019. He yarn say singing and playing in Yoruba for that audience was a big moment for him. Even with all his studio work and production, live performance remain a central part of his music practice. So, this studio credit wey everybody dey talk about now, e just dey confirm his wider working career.

“Aye Kan” na correct example of how a record's public face and its actual production record fit differ. We see Angélique Kidjo and Ayra Starr's collaboration as the main thing. But the details show a full team of creators and technicians handling instrumental parts, vocals, programming, recording, mixing, and mastering. That's all the listing confirms. It no talk about the order wey dem record parts, how the musicians ginger themselves in the studio, or the particular guitar phrase wey Femi Leye played. For all those juice details, we go need dem to yarn am themselves.

The recording itself dropped way back in March 2026, months before these Grammy nominations. So, this recent attention na just a fresh recognition for work wey don already dey out there, not a new release. But Femi Leye's credit dey make us ask another question: which workers actually become visible when a recording wey don drop now enters the award season gist?

For managers and labels, the lesson simple and direct: check the credit list well before you start talking about who made a record. And distinguish clearly between a performance credit and a songwriting, production, or ownership claim. For musicians, a properly displayed credit na part of your professional history, something people can always refer to. For “Aye Kan,” Femi Leye's name dey on the guitar credit, and the award ballot names the performers. Keeping both facts in view go ensure say everybody in the music team get their due, without giving anyone accolades or rights wey the evidence no show.

Omo, next time you dey jam your favourite song, remember say many hands dey make the work light!