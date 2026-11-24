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Our very own Burna Boy don put his name to his first full collaborative collection with Swiss performance brand, On Running. Omo, this collaboration na big deal because e mark Burna's first full project with the label, covering three distinct pairs that cater to lifestyle, tennis, and even proper running. The collection was scheduled to release on October 22, 2026, through On Running and select retailers, including Foot Locker.

First on the lineup na the On Cloudtilt Remix, wey On dey position as their go-to for lifestyle and easy walking. But Burna Boy's touch? Na pure fire, literally! His version comes in a charred "Ox Brown/Tinder" palette – imagine a colourway that screams hot, like something fresh out of a furnace. The scorched theme no just stop for the upper, e carry through to the midsole too, making sure the heat dey consistent from top to base. This fiery lifestyle statement is priced at $170.

Next, we get the On Roger Clubhouse, and this one dey give us a totally different vibe. E take a far more restrained approach, sharp and sleek with a clean, understated white colourway. Honestly, if you no too look well, you fit just think say na their regular inline release. But look closer, my guy! The material don change from ordinary mesh to full leather, complete with debossed On branding, fancy metal eyelets, and exposed stitching along the sides. Na attention to detail be this one, for $150.

And for the grand finale, we have the On Cloudmonster in a colourway they call "Sienna." Ah, this one na mystery scatter! Till now, no imagery of this model don surface, so we no even sabi wetin e look like. The design still remains unconfirmed beyond just the name. This elusive pair go set you back $180.

Now, for those thinking of copping these exclusive kicks, e dey important to note say plenty other On items for the market dey average roughly 50% off. So, as you dey consider Burna's full-price collection, you go need to weigh am well against the discounted pairs out there. Na smart money talk be that, abeg.

So, tell us, which of these Burna Boy x On Running kicks dey call your name? Abi you fit wait to see the 'Sienna' Cloudmonster before you make your final decision? We dey wait!