Entertainment

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal recently opened up about some really deep and challenging times in her life during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. Omo, the revelations ehn? E shock us. The Yoruba actress shared the reasons why she kept her marriage private and the serious health battles she fought after having her daughter.

She said that after giving birth, she suffered a postpartum haemorrhage and other complications. This tough period left her unconscious for a whole 48 hours – basically, she was in a coma. Lawal confessed that this experience led to a dark time of depression for her, where she went through plenty. Chai, imagine!

Explaining her silence on her marriage, Lawal stated that her ex-husband did not want anything to do with public life or the entertainment industry. According to her, he supported her career when they first started, but his attitude changed over time.

As if that wasn't enough, our sister also faced serious financial losses. She revealed how she invested all her savings and even took loans to start a big project in Maryland. The project included four flats and a duplex, but sadly, the Lagos State Government pulled down the flats and seized the land. And to top it off, a brand she was supposed to work with for a market activation dropped her right around that time. Na wa o.

Things later changed for the better. Lawal shared that her roles in the Netflix epic movies 'Jagun Jagun' and 'Anikulapo' changed everything. She saw a drastic improvement in her charges and how she was addressed on big-scale productions. Talk about a true comeback queen, from coma to conquering Netflix! What's your favourite Aisha Lawal role?