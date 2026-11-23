Entertainment

Our very own Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Bisimanuel, famously known by some as Bisi Manuel, just dropped his latest anthem, "Kìkìdá Ọpẹ́." This track isn't just another song; it's a whole vibe of gratitude and worship, skillfully wrapped in indigenous Yoruba gospel. Imagine celebrating God's unwavering faithfulness, boundless mercy, and undeniable greatness, all through a poetic expression that just hits different. Bisimanuel knows how to get you in your feels, but in a spiritual way!

The title translates to "Nothing but Thanksgiving." What makes this track extra special is how it's styled as an Oríkì. For those who know, an Oríkì is that powerful, traditional Yoruba style of praise and poetic eulogy – usually used to celebrate someone’s identity, qualities, and general greatness. But Bisimanuel, in his wisdom, directs all that beautiful, rich expression towards God, truly acknowledging His goodness, enduring faithfulness, and abundant mercy. It's like a spiritual masterclass in showing appreciation!

The official music video first premiered on YouTube on November 18, 2026. Yes, he gave us the visuals first, letting us soak in the full experience. Then, just two days later, on November 20, 2026, the audio officially landed on all digital streaming platforms, so you could properly add it to your praise and worship playlists and put it on repeat. The track itself runs for two minutes and seventeen seconds – short, sweet, and to the point, no dulling. The production was smoothly handled by Square, making sure the beats and melodies were on point. Plus, Iyanu Akinwande delivered those solid background vocals under Bisimanuel Studios, blending perfectly to support the song’s core message of giving profound thanks to God.

This release follows his Aanu Ni Deluxe EP, continuing his commitment to sharing gospel music that's deeply rooted in the Yoruba language and its rich worship traditions. It’s a powerful reminder that our culture can elevate our praise. Listen to the song and watch the official video.