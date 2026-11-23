Entertainment

Forget small small money, Nollywood actress Angel Ufuoma – the Ufuoma Okonoko wey we sabi – is about to open the bank for Nigerian content in America! She just announced serious plans to make sure our films, music, and all sorts of creative vibes get their due in the Western market, especially for our oyinbo brothers and sisters in the United States. No more struggling to collect your coin from oyinbo land, eh?

She's doing this through Blaze Channel, a digital monetisation and streaming platform based right there in the U.S. And guess what? She's targeting a whopping N10 billion annually in revenue. Yes, you heard that right, N10 BILLION! This is not just child's play; this move is set to financially empower Nigerian creators across the board. Imagine getting proper payment for your craft, whether you're a Nollywood filmmaker whose movies dey scatter screens, an Afrobeats artist dropping bangers, or a fashion designer with fire designs. It also includes culinary arts, publishing, visual arts, crafts, pharmaceuticals, and even tourism. Talk about an all-inclusive package! This go boost foreign exchange earnings for Naija big time. This one go scatter everywhere, I tell you!

Angel Ufuoma herself no dey dull. She knows the hustle is real for our filmmakers. She said, “Nollywood filmmakers produce great films, but they find it very difficult to monetise them. We created Blaze Channel as a Digital Monetisation platform in the USA, not only to stream and monetise the movies, but more importantly to monetise Nigerian creative industry products.” Gbam! That's the real talk. No more excuses for not making your millions.

The strategy is pure genius, if we're being honest. It's like using our biggest weapons – Nollywood films and Afrobeats music – to pull international eyes and ears to the platform. People come for the movie drama or the latest hit song, and then boom! They see all our other amazing creative industry products displayed for sale. Think fashion that slays, culinary arts that make mouths water, cutting-edge AI, groundbreaking books, and incredible arts and crafts. This no just be about streaming; it's about creating serious sales, opening up huge tourism potential, and attracting foreign direct investment for Nigeria. Our culture is about to become a major export packaging!

And it's not just her talking o, confirming her vision! Tony Abulu, the Chairman/CEO of Atlantic World Digital Communications, who is also a prolific Nigerian-American filmmaker, is fully behind her. He trusts Angel Ufuoma's skills to make this whole thing work, saying he has confidence that Barrister Ufuoma will lead Nigerian creative industry to massive monetisation opportunities in the USA. He even plans to introduce her innovation to American filmmakers and businesses through their Chambers of Commerce. He added that Nigerians already repatriate over $10m annually in diaspora remittances back to Nigeria. This kind of endorsement speaks volumes, abi?

So, get ready, because it looks like our talent is finally about to chop the full fruit of their labour on an international level.