Entertainment

The December holiday season for many Nigerians always begins with that infamous family group chat: who dey travel, which day everybody go free, and the biggest question, which film to watch after that heavy Christmas lunch. For some years now, Nollywood has been the main choice, and this year, the options are already plenty, making the decision even harder.

Three big Nigerian films don already lock down their December cinema dates, setting the stage for a proper box office showdown that go keep us all glued to the screens. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives dey open first on Friday, 4 December. Then Funke Akindele's The Four: No One Fights Alone go follow on Friday, 11 December. To round things off, Toyin Abraham's Bestie dey drop on Wednesday, 16 December. This intense rush, with all three films releasing within just 12 days, dey ginger many producers, especially since December dey always decide the whole year for the industry.

The stakes are high. Last year, cinemas across Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia collectively pulled in a massive ₦15.6 billion from 2.79 million admissions. For the first time ever, Nollywood's share, at 49.4 percent, even edged past Hollywood's! This shows say our own films dey really trend. For those planning their cinema budget, note say the average Nigerian cinema ticket around late October already reached about ₦6,546. We still dey wait for full details on ticket prices and showtimes for these December blockbusters, and nobody don confirm how screens go dey shared once all three films jam at once. Also, there might still be late additions to the December film calendar.

Baba Segi Kicks Things Off with Major Backing

First to hit the screens na EbonyLife Films' highly anticipated adaptation of Lola Shoneyin's 2010 novel, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives. This film, directed by Daniel Oriahi, wey also gave us Sylvia and The Weekend, promises something special, especially since Adze Ugah wrote the screenplay and the film dey predominantly Yoruba. E no even finish there, the film even made waves internationally, getting selected for the Centrepiece programme at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

EbonyLife Films, under the visionary leadership of Mo Abudu, produced this film. But e no just stop there; dem partner with big names like Genesis Media Group, Nile Media Entertainment Group, Silverbird Group, and Flytime Entertainment. This powerful collaboration with several companies that actually run Nigerian cinemas na why dem confidently promise more than 100 screens nationwide. Imagine the reach!

Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham: Who Go Carry the Crown?

The competition gets serious when Funke Akindele drops her latest December banger, The Four: No One Fights Alone. She no dey play o – she wrote, produced, and directed this one through her own company, Funke Akindele Network (FAAN TV), with FilmOne Entertainment handling the exclusive distribution. The story itself sounds like pure drama: Esosa and three fiercely loyal women wey leave their community to fight for the future of a young man dem love in the city. The cast too loaded, with stars like Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Akpotha, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Timini Egbuson, Lateef Adedimeji, Ali Nuhu, Uzor Arukwe, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Wunmi Toriola, and even the queen of vocals, Waje, making an appearance! Funke herself said audiences have grown with them and expect "stories that entertain while reflecting who we are." Her track record is why rival releases dey always watch her dates like hawk: her previous film, Behind the Scenes, wey opened 12 December 2025, was already the top Nollywood earner of 2025, pulling in a massive ₦1.32 billion by 31 December that year.

Next up to scatter the cinema is Toyin Abraham's Bestie, wey she announced earlier in September with a short but sweet post: "BESTIE in Cinemas from 16th of December." This film also dey distributed by FilmOne, meaning two of the three big December titles dey with the same company. Toyin dey direct and star for this one, and the cast she don reveal so far dey heavy: the legendary Pete Edochie as Papa Ngozi and the iconic Sola Sobowale as Mama Ngozi. A full plot still dey hush-hush, but with those names, you know say e go choke! Her last December film, Oversabi Aunty, wey opened 19 December 2025, also raised the stakes by crossing ₦1 billion at the box office, with only part of its total, ₦480.1 million, counted by 31 December 2025.

Interestingly, two actors, Bisola Aiyeola and Uzor Arukwe, are listed in the cast for both Baba Segi's Wives and The Four. So, some fans go dey see their faces twice within just one week – talk about double dose!

However, this kind of film crowding don cause small wahala before. Some filmmakers don complain about unfair treatment from cinema operators, like films wrongly shown as sold out, awkward time slots, or even limited to just one showing a day. For now, no such disputes don dey reported for this 2026 slate, which is good news for us viewers.

We still dey wait for more cast reveals and trailers for Bestie, alongside the final showtime grids from cinema chains in the week of each film's opening. Plus, everyone dey anticipate those crucial first weekend figures starting from 4 December. Will another Nigerian title jump in and claim the Christmas weekend itself? No confirmed dates for that yet. So, tell us, which of these Nollywood blockbusters are you most hyped to see first?