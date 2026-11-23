Entertainment

You know how it goes down every Friday, abi? That's Global Release Day, the universal day of the week for releasing new music. Last Friday, the music streets were buzzing with fresh sounds from our favourite artists and some new faces you need to put on your radar.

So, how do you catch all the fire tracks and make sure your playlist is always current? Easy peasy! We've rounded up all the must-hear releases that dropped last Friday, from the heavyweight album drops to the sizzling singles. Time to find your next obsession!

Album Alerts, Weytin We Dey Play?

Conway The Machine came through with his 11-track album, OTIS. This one's packed with heavy production from Daringer and Conductor Williams, plus features from legends like Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, and Kool G Rap. We first got a taste with "Diggwutumsayn!" back on October 30, and honestly, the full project is just pure heat.

YFN Lucci gave us a double album! That's 27 tracks across two parts, no jokes. He pulled in everybody from Future and Rod Wave to Quavo, Tink, our own Fireboy DML, Rylo Rodriguez, and EST Gee. Better clear some space on your phone for this one.

Now, for the moment we've all been waiting for: Rema and Wizkid finally have an official song together! "Feel Alright" is the opening track on Rema's new seven-track EP, E-Mortal Boy. This EP is a whole vibe, also featuring his singles TEA and Oh No from this year. Producer BNYX joined him on TANZANIA, while London and Kah-Lo closed things out on Bang Bang. This is his first EP since his 2023 hit, Ravage, and it's a solid follow-up.

After years of doing major things behind the scenes, North Carolina rapper Mez finally dropped his debut album, Electric Future Gangster. And my people, the features are stacked! J. Cole, Anderson .Paak, T.I., Deante’ Hitchcock, and UMI all made an appearance. He even revealed he played bass on some of the songs, talk about talent!

Harlem's POLO PERKS gave us 3500, a project that blends underground rap with emo, alternative rock, and boom-bap. The album moves across different sounds including ambient and indie rock elements. A music video for UPTOWN also arrived with the release.

Then there's Bay Area rapper Mark Lux, bringing his West Coast flavour with Left Coast Musical. This project features Teezo Touchdown and Kalan.FrFr, mixing distinct sounds to give us something fresh and exciting. If you love variety, this is it.

KaMillion dropped eight tracks on Be FR, including her previously released songs Wus Up and the viral favourite In Here. It's a sweet compilation that lets you revisit the Florida artist's recent releases all in one place.

Singles Shaku Shaku!

GIVĒON stepped out of his recent album cycle to bless us with Fast Asleep, his first standalone single after BELOVED: Act II. The Long Beach singer previously described it as the first standalone single of his career.

Saweetie returned with details, her first new music of 2026. Produced by JD Reid, this release also came with a B-side called in ya face.

Pimmie added to the R&B goodness with Don't, a fresh single released through OVO Sound. This is another smooth addition to the Toronto singer's growing catalog, and we're here for it.

British R&B singer Amie Blu gave us underneath, a new single that adds to her collection of emotionally driven tracks. Expect all the feels with this one.

Atlanta singer Chase Shakur delivered luv religion, another melodic R&B gem for his catalog. This new single keeps his run of releases through Def Jam strong and steady.

Atlanta rapper and producer MexikoDro shared Soldier, a new solo release.

Florida rapper Trigga500K linked up with Fatt Smaxk on Sum 2 Talk About. This collaboration first caught everyone's attention when Trigga500K previewed it on Instagram while he was incarcerated. Talk about making waves from anywhere.

New Jersey rapper Stepp Santana shared close friends, a new single that talks about loyalty, boundaries, and keeping your circle tight. Real talk only on this track.

Lagos In Paris dropped Don't, blending a dancefloor-ready groove with a powerful message about consent. It's thoughtful, it's groovy, and it's exactly what the club scene needs.

So, there you have it! Last Friday was a movie with all these drops. Which one are you adding to your rotation first? Let us know!