Entertainment

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, don finally speak up on top his son, Yul Edochie’s, controversial marriage to actress Judy Austin and the wahala wey follow after his separation from his first wife, May Edochie. Papa Edochie yarned his mind on the "Unfiltered With Ugo and Precious" podcast, giving us insight into how he sees his son handling the long-running public scrutiny. He basically broke down how Yul has managed to navigate this whole saga.

How Yul Dey Flex Strong Man Vibes

According to Pete Edochie, Yul is a very tough young man who has shown serious strength through all the insults. Pete explained that since Yul announced Judy Austin as his second wife in 2022, the dragging has been consistent, but Yul has continued moving on with his life like nothing dey happen.

Papa Edochie noted that Yul has endured years of criticism and public scrutiny. He highlighted how Yul has stayed resilient, not allowing the controversy to weigh him down. This, according to Pete, is a testament to his son's toughness. It’s like Yul just put ear to ground and continued his journey, despite the constant noise on social media. For Pete, this quiet resilience is the first lesson in handling public backlash: just keep moving and e no send anybody.

The Restraint Towards May: A Strategic Silence

One particular point Pete Edochie praised Yul for was his restraint in handling the situation involving his first wife, May. Pete claimed that, despite everything that happened between them, Yul has never publicly insulted her.

This, for Papa Edochie, is a major show of respect and maturity. In a world where exes often drag each other online, Yul’s silence towards May, as described by his father, is presented as a conscious and deliberate choice. It's a method of maintaining a certain level of decorum, even when the relationship don cast. This, according to Pete, is another critical step in navigating high-profile family drama: choose silence over public gbas gbos, no matter how much people dey ginger you to talk.

Industry Snubs: Pete Dey Shake Table

Pete Edochie wasn't shy about calling out the Nollywood industry too. He openly expressed displeasure over what he saw as Yul’s exclusion from industry award ceremonies. For him, the controversies around Yul’s personal life and all the social media attention might have affected the recognition he receives as an actor.

Pete suggests that the public drama is unfairly spilling over into Yul’s professional life, affecting his chances for awards. It’s a bold move from a veteran to imply that personal issues are clouding professional judgment.

Talent Over Trolls: Yul's Unbothered Vibe

Despite the alleged lack of recognition, Pete Edochie maintained that his son remains talented. He even went as far as describing Yul as an actor with one of the best voices in the Nigerian movie industry. Pete insisted that Yul was not bothered by the alleged lack of recognition and had continued to focus on his career and personal life.

This highlights Yul's perceived approach to these challenges: focus on the craft and keep it moving. Pete suggests that Yul isn't letting the industry's perceived snubs get to him. Instead, he’s just doing his work and living his life, which, according to his dad, is the ultimate way to stay unbothered when people are trying to dim your light. It's a strategy of internal validation over external applause.

For those who don miss the memo, Yul’s marriage to Judy Austin became hot gist in April 2022 after he announced her as his second wife and introduced their son. The announcement caused serious wahala because Yul was still married to May, his first wife and mother of his four children. Since then, the actor's family gist has been a recurring topic of debate, with social media users always having something to say about his marriages.

Pete Edochie’s comments don spark plenty mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that Yul is indeed strong, while others are questioning Pete’s own account of the whole marriage controversy. Na wa o, this Edochie family saga just dey give us content back to back!

What do you think of Papa Edochie’s defense? You agree with his points or na just family love dey talk?