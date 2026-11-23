Entertainment

Wahalaye! Davido is just built different, because his latest album, “Oriadé,” has officially crossed the 150 million streams mark on Spotify.

This isn’t just any small win, o. “Oriadé” is actually his fifth project to hit that massive 150 million streaming milestone on the platform. E dey join albums like “Timeless,” “A Good Time,” “A Better Time,” and the solid “5ive”.

The track leading the charge for “Oriadé” is no other than “B4 B4,” featuring the vibe masters Mayorkun and FOLA. That jam alone has racked up over 44 million Spotify streams – no be joke! Davido keeps dropping hits and the people keep listening. Shey una agree say this man sabi play ball?