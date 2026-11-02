Family Wahala Settled: Toluwanisings' Widow Agrees To Ibadan Burial

Entertainment

The long gbas gbos surrounding the burial of late gospel singer Toluwanisings don finally calm down, as his widow, Damilola Olayemi, reportedly agreed to lay her husband to rest at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This decision comes after days of back-and-forth between the 32-year-old Damilola and Toluwanisings' family. Reports had it that the family wanted the singer buried at his Ibadan house, but the widow allegedly preferred a cemetery. Adding to the drama, Toluwanisings' father reportedly said if Ibadan wasn't possible, then his son should go to his hometown to be buried beside his late mother.

Of course, Nigerians on social media no waste time to jump into the matter, with plenty people questioning the widow’s stand and even calling for an investigation into Toluwanisings' sudden passing. E choke, as usual, when family matters reach public.

But just when we thought the wahala would drag on forever, Toluwanisings' colleague and close padi, Lanre Alewilese, stepped in. In an Instagram video on Sunday, he announced that the disagreement between Damilola and her father-in-law had been settled.

Alewilese called the whole thing a misunderstanding and begged Nigerians to allow the family to grieve in peace. He also stood up for Damilola, describing her as accommodating and asking the public to ease up on the pressure she's facing while mourning. “Please, for God’s sake, let peace reign. Damilola is very young for what she’s currently going through,” he pleaded.

Confirming the final decision, Alewilese said both parties had agreed to bury Toluwanisings at his house. He then made a final appeal: “If you truly love the singer, let his wife have peace now that his burial place has been resolved.” He urged everyone to respect her grief and let the burial arrangements proceed without further drama.

So, after all the back and forth, it looks like Toluwanisings can finally rest. At least the family can now focus on giving him a proper send-off instead of all this controversy. Wetin una think? Was all this drama really necessary?