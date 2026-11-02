Davido wants $500,000 per show for Wizkid joint tour

Entertainment

Afrobeats megastar Davido has made it clear: he’s down for a joint tour with Wizkid, but it's gonna cost a pretty penny. Our very own OBO said he would demand a whopping $500,000 per show if he were to hit the road with Wizkid, confidently saying every venue would sell out.

Davido dropped this bombshell during his appearance on the IONWANNATALK show. He was chatting about the possibility of both recording new music and touring with his colleague, but it seems his confidence levels are a bit different for each.

While the tour money talk was straight up, Davido expressed some serious uncertainty about whether a joint song with Wizkid would actually become a hit. He cited the D’banj and 2Baba collaboration as an example.

“If Wizkid and I do a song together, I don’t know if it will pop because when D’banj and 2Baba did a record together, it didn’t really pop,” Davido stated. But he was more confident about touring together, saying he would ask for $500,000 per show because he knows every venue will sell out. Talk about knowing your worth, abi?

The singer also revealed that he and Wizkid haven't recorded a song together in about 10 years, explaining that they hadn't collaborated because they couldn't work together. Davido added that they hadn't been in the same mental space, highlighting that people have different opinions on whether their rivalry made them bigger or if working together would boost their careers.

He also spoke about the maturity it takes to move past disagreements and admit when feelings have changed. “I felt that way at some point but not anymore, and it takes a great man to do that,” he said, showing us that even superstars can evolve. So, if these two legends finally drop a joint album, are you ready to empty your account for a ticket, or nah?