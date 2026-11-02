Don't Dull! Nollywood Drops 3 Banger Films This November

Entertainment

Cinema geng, gather! Nollywood is about to pepper us with banger films this November, so you better plan your outings well. From emotional romance to deeply moving historical drama and high-stakes revenge thrillers, these big-screen offerings promise proper entertainment. Whether you're stepping out for a weekend date night or gathering friends for a popcorn-filled cinematic escape, these three titles will make your cinema trip worth it.

First up, if your heart is craving a sweeping romantic drama that tests the boundaries of second chances, then `Loving Itohan` needs to be number one on your list. Exec produced by none other than Nancy Isime and jointly directed by Lucas Oluwale and Orobosa Ikponmwen – who also wrote the story and produced with the film’s lead team – this film stars Nancy Isime herself alongside Uzor Arukwe, Oberry Hovah, Martha Ehinome, Dorathy Bachor, Chioma Nwosu, and Grace Dein Coker. The plot follows Itohan as she navigates a maze of hidden truths and unexpected emotional revelations, forcing her to re-evaluate her understanding of love, loyalty, and past relationships. We're expecting intense on-screen chemistry and compelling drama! Catch it from 6 November 2026.

Next, get ready for `Dear Ajayi`, a deeply poignant, nostalgia-tinged look into 1990s Southwestern Nigeria. This period piece, which has already been making waves on the international festival circuit, is directed and written by Damilola Orimogunje, with KC Obiajulu as producer. It centres on two estranged sisters—Ade and Titi Ajayi—who are forced back under the same roof to care for their paralysed mother. Their tense living arrangement, where Ade's steadfast religious devotion clashes with Titi’s rebellious spirit and musical ambitions, exposes hidden grief, familial guilt, and complex sacrifices. The powerful cast includes Tosin Adeyemi, William Benson, Lanre Hassan, Bimbo Akintola, Uzoamaka Power, Michelle Dede, Chioma Omeruah “Chigul”, Tope Tedela, Baaj Adebule, Kalu Ikeagwu, and Antar Laniyan. Get ready for the feels when it expands into wide nationwide theatrical release on 13 November 2026.

Finally, for those who love gripping suspense and emotional payback, `No Fury` is bringing the heat. Directed by Akay Mason, written by Chijioke Ononiwu, and produced by the creative ensemble at Inkblot Productions, this film dives into a seemingly perfect, envy-inducing marriage that completely shatters when a deep betrayal comes to light. Our betrayed wife, pushed to the edge, sets out on a relentless path of vengeance, sparking an explosive confrontation that threatens to tear both families apart. Headlined by Jim Iyke and Nse Ikpe-Etim, alongside Nosa Rex and Kameel Audu, `No Fury` is already in cinemas and will continue its nationwide run throughout November 2026.

Three different vibes, but all promising top-tier Nollywood entertainment. Which one are you rushing to see first?