Peller weighs in on Crayon and Rema wahala: 'You can't force success'

Entertainment

Nigerian streamer and content creator Peller has dropped his two cents on the ongoing discussion about singer Crayon's complaint that musician Rema has not supported him. Peller, like many online, believes say even if you try to help someone, their success is not guaranteed.

Peller made it clear that everybody has their own time to blow in life. He explained that just because you open doors for someone, it doesn't mean they will automatically make it. To back his point, Peller shared a personal experience from way back.

He said his own effort to lift a childhood friend did not end in success, even with all the support and opportunity he provided.

In his statement, Peller said directly: "Crayon is dragging Rema for not helping him, but people fail to understand, you can't help someone to make it in life if it isn't their time to make it yet. I brought my childhood friend to Lagos, bought him a phone, gave him accommodation and asked him to hustle on TikTok but he still didn't make it."

His comments have added more fuel to the conversations about Crayon's expectations from Rema and the big question of whether successful people really owe those around them a helping hand. Fans online had plenty to say, of course.

Some commenters backed Peller's viewpoint, with one asking why Crayon was blaming Rema when he was already singing before Rema's rise. Another fan agreed that help creates opportunities, but the person still has to make something out of them.

However, the gist of the matter didn't stop there. One commenter joked that you can bring someone to Lagos, buy an iPhone and rent a house for him, but if village people hold his destiny, the TikTok algorithm will still not push him. But they also said Rema's situation is still different, since a label mate should help a label mate.