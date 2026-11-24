Entertainment

Okay, fam, gather 'round! Our very own veteran actor, Dele Odule, just turned 65 yesterday, November 23, and we're here to talk about a career that has basically seen it all. Think about it: nearly five decades in theatre, television, and film. If that's not dedication, then wetin be dedication?

Baba was born in Ile-Ife, Osun State, back in 1961, but he's a proper Oru-Ijebu boy from Ogun State. You know how some people are just born for the arts? That was Dele Odule. Growing up, he was already vibing with music, dancing, and traditional performances. No wonder he chose this path!

His acting journey kicked off in 1977 – yes, 1977! Some of us weren't even a thought yet, lol! He started learning the ropes with theatre practitioner Dele Ogunsanya, then polished his craft under the late Mukaila Adebisi of the Oloko Theatre Group. Proper mentorship, no be small thing. He featured in Aribi Sebi in 1987, following an earlier appearance in Agbebo Adiye, produced by Akin Ogungbe. Imagine doing all this before Instagram even existed!

But let's be honest, the moment that made everyone truly sit up and take notice was his role as the young king in Tunde Kelani’s Ti Oluwa Ni Ile. That film? Pure classic! It wasn't just a role; it became a defining production in his career and opened doors to further opportunities.

He didn't just stop at acting though. Uncle Dele marked 40 years in the entertainment industry with a stage production titled Oju Kelekun. And if you thought that was all, think again! He even served as the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN). Talk about leading from the front!

At 65, Dele Odule is still out here showing these youngins how it's done. He remains one of the experienced figures in Yoruba filmmaking. His career isn't just about acting; it's a whole timeline of how Nigerian theatre and cinema have evolved. Seriously, what's your favourite Dele Odule role that still lives rent-free in your head?