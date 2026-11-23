Entertainment

Okay, fam, prepare yourselves for some serious link-up goals! Joshua Baraka, the Ugandan recording artist, just pulled a sweet move on Tiwa Savage, our Nigerian singer and Queen of Afrobeats, during a recent TikTok live session. As if their "Commando" collaboration wasn't enough to get us hyped, Baraka used the opportunity to thank her for jumping on their music project and then, boom, gave her a brand new Ugandan name: "Nakimuli." Yes, you heard that right!

If you're wondering what that even means, "Nakimuli" refers to a beautiful flower. And honestly, we can all agree that Tiwa Savage already embodies pure elegance and flower power, so this name fits her perfectly. Our African Baddie is now officially a Ugandan beautiful flower, and we are absolutely here for it!

This Baraka-Savage energy is definitely bubbling, especially since Joshua Baraka has been making huge strides since breaking onto the scene. He's not just dropping fire collabs; he's also planning big things for his own platform. He’s set to host his "B’raka Land East Africa" show on 28 November 2026, at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds in Kampala, bringing in a bunch of East African artists for what sounds like a whole festival vibe.

But wait, there's more! Baraka isn't stopping there. He's got plans to expand his festival next year into "B’raka Land Africa," and guess who he wants front and center? Our very own Tiwa Savage! He has already invited her to be part of it, calling her "our queen" and "African Baddie". The man knows what he wants, and he's not afraid to shoot his shot!

And in true queen fashion, Tiwa Savage accepted the invitation with a wide smile, congratulating the Ugandan star on their new collaboration. She thanked him for having her and congratulated him on the project, giving us all the good vibes we needed to hear. This isn't just a collab; it's a cross-country connection, cementing their musical bond even further.

From giving her a sweet new name to inviting her to his planned continental festival, Joshua Baraka is clearly securing his spot in Tiwa's good books. We love to see this kind of unity and support across Africa's music scene. What do you guys think, is "Nakimuli" the perfect fit for our Queen of Afrobeats?