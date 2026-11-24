Entertainment

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, don finally break silence on those cheating rumours about him. The actor, well-known for him iconic roles alongside Osita Iheme, come out strong, saying e never cheated and e no go ever cheat on him wife, Stephanie Promise. E say him get "pedigree".

But wait, the real gbas gbos here na the challenge him throw. Aki ginger anybody wey doubt am to go check the hotels where he has stayed, saying say receptionists fit confirm whether he don ever receive female visitors. Chai, imagine hotel staff don turn witness for celebrity marriage palaver! E no easy o.

These claims don dey fly around for about a week now, courtesy of some anonymous Instagram gossip accounts. Dem been claim say Aki dey involved with another woman and even say dem get private chats. But let's be honest, all those claims no get any independent verification, and nobody even know who this alleged "other woman" be. E just be like typical online cruise turned serious.

Before him formal denial, Aki, who is 51, been dey lowkey about the matter, even restricting comments on his Instagram page. He also posted a cryptic caption wey many people sabi say na him response, but e no address the specific gist that time. Him finally speak up at an event for Edinburgh, Scotland, over the weekend, with him longtime partner in crime, Osita Iheme, aka Pawpaw, by his side.

For those wey just dey join the gist, Aki publicly introduced Stephanie Promise as his wife for July 2024, while celebrating her birthday. He also reveal say dem get two daughters and welcome a son, Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze, that same month. Before this, he was married to Nneoma Nwaija for November 2011, but later confirm say dem no dey together again.

So, as Aki don throw the ball go hotel receptionists' court, wetin una think?