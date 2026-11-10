OAU Dramatic Arts don clock 50, Wole Soyinka go flag off celebration!

Entertainment

The Department of Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is set to mark its golden jubilee, and who better to kick things off than Nigerian playwright and Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka?

Organisers dropped the full programme line-up at an event on Friday. Many notable alumni of the department showed face, including Yemi Shodimu, Yemi Solade, Segun Arinze, actress Selilat Adebowale, Mahmoud Balogun, and professor Ahmed Yerima.

The anniversary, which dey tagged ‘The Jubilee in Four Acts’, go start proper on November 12 at the Pit Theatre, OAU. Soyinka, wey be the pioneer head of the department, go unveil the 50th anniversary logo there. Talk about historic!

Next, an anniversary lecture is set for January 12, 2027, with Bode Sowande as the guest lecturer. Professor Ahmed Yerima and Paulyn Ugbodaga go join the panel to chop mouth on everything. The grand finale go happen in the fourth quarter of 2027 with a four-day homecoming and gala. Imagine, we go see a variety night, an academic session, a Juma’at service, campus excursions, a veterans’ day, and a big 50th gala dinner and fundraiser, plus an interdenominational service. Proper carnival vibes loading!

Speaking at the unveiling, Professor Yerima remembered how he ended up in the department. He initially wanted to study law, but destiny had other plans. He even recounted his first meeting with Soyinka and how the Nobel laureate shaped his training. Yerima, who calls himself the pioneer student of the department established by Soyinka after his return from Germany, sha said his time at OAU was full of “enjoyment and a little wildness.” See as life can just happen to you!

While all the celebration dey set, Yemi Solade threw a challenge to theatre arts graduates, urging them to support the renovation of the department’s lecture halls and other facilities. Adeboye Ola, a former student and deputy provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, backed this up, listing department needs like equipping the library, media operation equipment, and fixing the conveniences. Even Toyin Bifarin-Ogundeji, the acting head of department, spoke at the event.

So, as OAU Dramatic Arts gears up for their big 50, you think say all these alumni go show up to support with the renovations, or na only enjoyment dem go do?