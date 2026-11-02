AFRIFF 2026 Opening Gala: Red carpet lit with Rita Dominic, Djimon Hounsou and our faves!

Entertainment

Okay, fam, gather 'round! The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) just set Lagos on fire with its 15th edition opening gala on Sunday. And let’s be honest, if you weren’t there, you missed some serious ginger! The red carpet was giving all shades of glam, with our favourite Nollywood OGs like Rita Dominic, Wale Ojo, and Osas Ighodaro showing up and showing out. But hold on, the gbedu didn't stop there! Hollywood A-lister Djimon Hounsou also made a grand entrance, proving that AFRIFF is truly a global affair, pulling in stars from everywhere. It was a proper show, no cap!

The guest list was giving us life, for real! Juliet Ibrahim, Darey Alade, Ruggedman, Prince Nwerem, Damilola Oni, and the hilarious Real Warri Pikin were all spotted, slaying the fashion game and representing the culture. You know it’s a big deal when all these heavyweights step out! And of course, the queen bee herself, AFRIFF founder Chioma Ude, made a powerful entrance that was caught on video – you know she had to remind everyone whose vision this festival is. Talk about making a statement!

So, for those who don’t know, AFRIFF is a major moment for African cinema. Chioma Ude birthed this dream back in 2010, and now it's in its 15th year, running from November 1 to 7 right here in Lagos. The theme for this edition is Frames of the Future: Africa’s Creative Intelligence. Beyond the red carpet flex, the festival is packed with film screenings, masterclasses that will drop serious gems, industry discussions that are sure to spark debate, and the Africa Film and Content Market. If you're looking to elevate your film game, this is where you need to be!

Now, let’s talk about Djimon Hounsou, our very own Beninese-American legend! He’s not just a face in the crowd; he’s the festival’s guest of honour, which means he’s got some serious work to do. He’s going to be fully embedded in the industry programme, presenting his short film Calabash. And get this, he’ll also be joining a panel to discuss how we can better position African stories to conquer global audiences. We already know African narratives are fire, so hearing from someone who has crossed over successfully is going to be pure gold.

And as if the star power wasn’t enough, American actress Meagan Good has also landed in Lagos, ready to sprinkle some more Hollywood magic! She’s slated to hold a fireside chat, delving into “The Art of Becoming: Craft, Identity and Reinvention” during the Africa Film and Content Market. Imagine the wisdom she’s going to drop! Our very own iconic actress, Rita Dominic, is also making moves beyond the red carpet. Her film, The Spectacular Death of Prisca, has been selected for screening, and she’s been promoting it heavily on social media. You know when Rita is involved, it’s going to be top tier!

With all this heat, AFRIFF is set to keep Lagos buzzing with non-stop screenings and industry activities until November 7. If you're in town, there's no excuse to be sitting at home doing nothing – go and catch some of this cinematic wave! Which film are you hoping to catch, and who are you most excited to see?