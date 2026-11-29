Entertainment

Adekunle Gold is not playing with the transparency thing in his marriage. During an interview in London, the singer revealed that Simi has his phone password, meaning there is basically no room for secrets between them.

For him, this isn't just about a phone; it's a sign of the deep trust and openness he shares with his wife and other family members. “My wife has my password, everything, so I can’t hide anything from my family,” he said. Let's be honest, giving up the phone password is the ultimate trust test in this era, and Adekunle is just out here passing with flying colours.

While the couple is already known for being one of Nigeria's most prominent celebrity pairings, this peek into their approach to trust and communication comes as both singers maintain successful careers in the entertainment industry.

The quest for timelessness

Apart from the marriage gist, Adekunle Gold also opened up about what keeps him grinding in the music industry. He stated that his biggest goal is to create music that remains relevant across different generations.

He believes the only way to achieve this kind of longevity is by staying creative, experimenting, and always being open to new ideas. He doesn't want to be stuck in one spot or confined to a single musical style.

“What keeps me going? I just want to be timeless. That’s it. I think if you want to be timeless, you have to learn to do new things. And that’s what I do every time,” he explained.

It's a bold move to keep evolving your sound, but that's exactly how he's building his legacy both at home and internationally.

Who among us is brave enough to give their partner their password without shaking?