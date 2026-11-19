Entertainment

Burna Boy, also known as Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, is a Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter, and music producer who blew up in 2012 with “Like to Party.” The Grammy Awards, an annual ceremony by the Recording Academy in the United States, are seen as the biggest music awards globally.

Odogwu Still Setting Records

Our very own Grammy-winning Odogwu, Burna Boy, just pushed his lead further as Nigeria’s most-nominated artist at the Grammy Awards, now with a massive 14 career nominations. The 2027 Grammy nominations, announced yesterday, 16 November, saw his collab with Colombian singer Shakira, “Dìá Dìá,” get a nod for Best Global Music Performance. This nomination takes his total to 14, including his win in 2021 for Best Global Music Album with Twice as Tall.

His first nomination came in 2020, when African Giant was nominated for Best World Music Album. He received another in 2021 for Twice as Tall, which won the Best Global Music Album award. His later nominations include “Do Yourself” with Angélique Kidjo for Best Global Music Performance, and Justin Bieber’s Justice for Album of the Year in 2022, on which he featured on the track “Loved by You”.

Odogwu didn't stop there. He snagged another nomination in 2025 for “Higher” in the Best African Music Performance category. And in 2026, “Love” got a nod for Best African Music Performance, while No Sign of Weakness was up for Best Global Music Album. Burna Boy is clearly not playing, he’s just moving from strength to strength!

Tems, Wizkid, Davido: The Big Guns Reload

But guess who’s giving Burna Boy a good run for his money? Tems! She just scooped four nominations at the 2027 Grammys, pushing her career total to a whopping 12. Her banger “Big Daddy” got nominated for Best African Music Performance, and her album Love Is a Kingdom is up for Best Global Music Album. Her first Grammy nomination came in 2022 for her contribution to Wizkid’s “Essence”, nominated for Best Global Music Performance. In 2023, she earned three more nominations for her feature on Future’s “Wait For U” with Drake, which won Best Melodic Rap Performance. She also shared an Album of the Year nomination for Beyoncé’s Renaissance. In 2025, she won Best African Music Performance for “Love Me JeJe,” among three nominations that year, including Best R&B Song for “Burning” and Best Global Music Album for Born in the Wild.

Wizkid is also holding it down with seven Grammy nominations and one win. His latest recognition is for “Jogodo,” his collaboration with Asake, nominated for Best African Music Performance at the 2027 awards. His journey started in 2017 with Drake’s album Views, which got an Album of the Year nomination. He later bagged nominations in 2025 for “MMS” with Asake, and in 2026 for “Gimme Dat” with Ayra Starr, both for Best African Music Performance.

Davido has pulled in six Grammy nominations across four consecutive award editions. In 2024, he got three nods for “Feel” (Best Global Music Performance), “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys (Best African Music Performance), and his album Timeless (Best Global Music Album). He continued the streak in 2025 with “Sensational,” his collaboration with Chris Brown and Lojay, nominated for Best African Music Performance. In 2026, “With You” with Omah Lay also got a nod in the Best African Music Performance category. His latest, Oriadé, is set to compete for Best Global Music Album at the 2027 Grammys.

More Naija Powerhouses in the Mix

Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti is right there with six Grammy nominations too. His first was way back in 2003 for his album Fight to Win. Subsequent nominations include Day by Day in 2010, Africa for Africa in 2012, and No Place for My Dream in 2014.

Asake has four Grammy nominations, all in the Best African Music Performance category. His debut nomination was in 2024 for “Amapiano” with Olamide. He followed that with “MMS” with Wizkid in 2025. For the 2027 Grammys, Asake got two nominations in the same category for his song “Gratitude” and another for “Jogodo” with Wizkid.

Ayra Starr also boasts four Grammy nominations. Her song “Rush” earned her first nomination in 2024 for Best African Music Performance. In 2026, her collaboration with Wizkid, “Gimme Dat,” also received a nod in the same category. These Naija artists are not just nominated, they are owning the global music scene. Who next will join this league of extraordinary gentlemen and ladies?