Entertainment

Olamide's latest album, “Time & Space,” has climbed to the number one spot on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart, as reported on 17 November. Honestly, for the YBNL boss, this adds to his run in the Nigerian music industry.

This isn't just another chart position; it's another massive milestone that cements Olamide's untouchable status as a force that refuses to fade in the ever-changing Nigerian music scene. You think he'd slow down? Never!

The ten-track project, which even features a guest appearance from fellow artist FOLA, places it ahead of FOLA's own “9” and Seyi Vibez's “SWAGUU” down which sit in second and third place, respectively. Talk about holding your own and then some!

Olamide just keeps adding major wins to his already legendary streak, showing everyone else how it's really done. Na him go teach them how to stay relevant, abi?