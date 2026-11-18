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The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) just announced the big winners for their 2026 literary prizes at their convention in Abuja, and trust us, our literary scene is buzzing! Nine writers got recognized across eight categories, with some categories even having joint winners.

Our very own Oyinkan Braithwaite, the Nigerian-British novelist we all love, grabbed the ANA/King Dakolo Prize for Fiction with her hot novel Cursed Daughters. This no be small win o, especially after the book's strong year. Her 2025 novel, which follows a Lagos family battling a generational curse, literally beat Yejide Kilanko’s In Our Own Ways and Onyeka Nwelue’s Murder in Orania on the fiction shortlist. Plus, Cursed Daughters already bagged the Audiobook: Fiction category at the 2026 British Book Awards and even got a shout-out when it was nominated in the Goodreads Choice Awards. Talk about a winning streak!

Jide Salawu also took home the ANA/KMVL Prize for Poetry for his work, Contraband Bodies. Chude Jideonwo, the Nigerian TV host and filmmaker, also had a winning book, published by Narrative Landscape Press. Big ups to Narrative Landscape Press, a Lagos-based publisher, because three of the winning books – including Braithwaite’s and Jideonwo’s – came from their stable. They even acquired Sahra Noor’s Salt in the Snow in September, so they’re really doing the Lord’s work for authors!

But wait, there’s more! ANA president Usman Oladipo Akanbi dropped the gbedu that prize money for every category go climb to a whopping ₦500,000 starting next year, up from the long-standing ₦100,000. Finally, writers will be smiling to the bank better! Akanbi yarned say the association, which don dey 45 years strong since it was founded in 1981, is changing how it supports writers, all thanks to new partners like United Nigeria Airlines and the Reprographic Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG).

This year's winners still get their prize money, plaques, and certificates, so no shaking. Our authors are eating good, and we love to see it! Which of these winning books are you rushing to read first?