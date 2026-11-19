Entertainment

No time for British box-office drama! When Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on Monday, Nigerian X users quickly shifted the conversation back home. One user went straight for the jugular, tagging Femi Adebayo and declaring him “our James Bond.”

Adebayo quoted the post with a classic three-word response: “Bond FM ni.” That’s a pure Naija brush-off, linking it to the popular Lagos radio station. But even with that joke, the fan pitch has got us thinking: if Nollywood decided to drop its own 007 thriller, running through Lagos boardrooms and Abuja security corridors, which of our stars would grab the main roles?

Femi Adebayo himself is still a strong contender for the 007 badge, even after his radio station diversion. Fans see him as the guy because he already carries that physical authority on screen. Think of his work in Jagun Jagun and Seven Doors, where he balances serious fight choreography with the calm vibe of a man who was a lawyer before film. But since Bond is more about tailored restraint than battlefield grit, we need to check out two younger actors for the 007 role.

Tobi Bakre has already given us a solid screen test in modern Nollywood action. His roles in Gangs of Lagos and Brotherhood show he can handle close-quarters stunts while keeping his natural charm intact. Then there’s Daniel Etim Effiong, who gives a colder, more intense version of a spy. His work in Castle & Castle and Blood Sisters proved he looks comfortable in bespoke suits, dropping quiet threats in morally grey rooms.

Every 007 also needs an M who’s tired of all the field agents’ expense reports. Richard Mofe-Damijo fits that part immediately. After playing big political power brokers in Shanty Town and The Black Book, RMD already has the voice of an intelligence chief barking orders from an Abuja desk. For a sharper M, Nse Ikpe-Etim would be perfect, bringing that clipped authority she showed in King of Boys: The Return of the King.

For Q, we need dry impatience, not pure comedy. Bucci Franklin, who has been shining in fan-favourite Nollywood films like Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story and To Kill a Monkey, has the deadpan timing to lecture an agent for wrecking a modified G-Wagon. And at the front desk, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, already tested in espionage territory with The Set Up, could play Moneypenny as the person quietly running half the agency’s intel.

A Nigerian spy film would fall flat without a villain who feels believable in West African finance and politics. Chidi Mokeme showed in Shanty Town that he can play a ruthless menace chilling in silk shirts. On the flip side, Sola Sobowale would take things in a different direction, turning a syndicate boss into the loudest, most dangerous person in any room she enters.

So Femi Adebayo may prefer Bond FM, but Nollywood clearly has enough range to assemble its own MI6 roster. Who dey carry the licence to kill for your own Nollywood 007 crew? Tell us!