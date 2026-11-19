Entertainment

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Tiwa Savage has stirred the pot, questioning whether Nigerian men truly understand romance. According to her, while they definitely have style and know how to spend money, genuine romantic gestures might not be their strongest suit.

She was discussing dating and relationships when she dropped the bombshell, suggesting that many Nigerian men lean more on their 'swag' and bank accounts than on actual romantic effort. “They do have swag. I think that’s probably what it is, but they are not really romantic,” she said.

Tiwa even agreed with the idea that Nigerian men have "ruined dating" with their approach to romance, shaking up the whole dating experience. But hold on, before you assume she's looking for a baller, she quickly clarified that flashy displays of wealth are not her thing.

She added that Nigerian men know how to splash the cash, but that is not what she is looking for.

Her comments have added serious fuel to the ongoing gist about dating expectations, what real romance means, and the difference between just flashing cash and having a proper emotional connection.

So, what's the verdict? Is she speaking the truth about Nigerian men?