Entertainment

Richard Mofe-Damijo, our very own RMD, the legendary Nollywood actor and filmmaker wey no dey ever look back, don spark! He no just siddon, he threw a heavy shade at the state of intellectual property protection and revenue transparency in our beloved Nollywood. On Wednesday, at the sixth Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference (PAO-NDCRC) in Lagos, baba delivered the keynote address and dropped truths like hot akara. Clearly, RMD is tired of the long story and wants to see changes that will secure the bag for creators.

The IP Wahala We No Go Fit Ignore

RMD, with his signature wisdom, pointed out that for Nollywood to keep soaring high and actually sustain that flight, we need to properly scrutinise the entire journey our content takes, from creation to consumption. The questions he raised are sharp, cutting straight to the heart of the matter: “Who owns the intellectual property? Who controls the distribution rights? How are royalties tracked? What happens when content is licensed across multiple territories? How do you protect the rights of the writers, producers, directors and filmmakers in an environment where digital reproduction has become almost effortless?” These no be small questions o! Imagine putting in your blood, sweat, and tears, only for the ownership to be murky or for your distribution rights to be in the wind. The way digital reproduction dey make copying content easier than eating jollof rice, e just dey make sense why RMD dey ginger for proper protection.

He didn't mince words, adding that these issues are fundamental to whether our creative industry will even have a tomorrow. Our content is blowing up worldwide, making waves and shaking tables, but if the commercial benefits no reach the pockets of the people wey pour their soul into creating it, then wetin we gain? RMD declared that a creative economy must reward creativity, and that Nigerian content's global popularity cannot keep being celebrated while creators are left without sustainable economic returns. And honestly, who go fit argue with that? Na pure injustice if our content dey scatter dance floors globally, but the creators dey struggle to pay their light bill.

Piracy: The Enemy Within (And Without!)

Beyond the fuzzy lines of IP ownership, RMD also put a spotlight on the ever-present demon: piracy. He straight up called it “a serious threat,” and if we're being honest, he's not wrong. The unauthorised reproduction and distribution of our creative works are like a k-leg to the industry's progress. It doesn't just reduce the commercial value of content; it actively discourages people with money from investing in new projects. Why would a smart investor put their hard-earned cash into a film when they know say one 'sharper' guy go just pirate it and chop their profit for free? E no just make sense for business.

This rampant piracy ultimately undermines the livelihood of every single person involved in making the magic happen – from the scriptwriter wey burn midnight oil, to the director wey shout 'action!', down to the actor wey memorise lines. Digital distribution, as much as it has opened up our content to the world, has also come with its own baggage of problems. RMD noted that digital distribution has expanded the market but also introduced new complexities around ownership, license, revenue transparency and intellectual property protection. So, while we celebrate our global reach, we also gats chop eye for these new-level challenges wey digital platforms dey bring.

Everybody Must Put Hands On Deck, Sha!

It wasn't all just pointing out problems; RMD brought solutions too. He emphasized the urgent need for stronger collaboration. He's talking about a full-on synergy between all the major players: regulators, law enforcement agencies (because we need to catch these pirates!), digital platforms (where the content lives), rights holders, and even industry associations. E say everybody gats come together, shake hands, and work as one force to tackle these issues head-on. No more solo missions; it’s time for a proper team-up!

Adding his voice to the chorus, Shaibu Husseini, the executive director of the NFVCB, echoed RMD's sentiments. Husseini threw it straight: Nollywood's future is not just for filmmakers to build alone. It requires a village, literally! He listed out the critical players: “regulators who understand the industry, investors who believe in its potential, distributors and exhibitors who connect stories with audiences, rights organisations that protect creative value, technology companies that enable innovation, and audiences who support our work.” This means everyone, from the government agencies setting the rules to the everyday person streaming a movie, has a role to play.

Husseini said the industry must move towards purposeful collaboration and sustainable institutions capable of creating lasting cultural and economic value. The NFVCB, he reaffirmed, is committed to playing its part with fairness in regulation, openness in engagement, pushing for purposeful innovation, and protecting the public interest. It's clear that the big Ogas want to see a Nollywood where creators are celebrated, protected, and properly paid for their craft.

Now the question is, with all this yarning, are we ready to move from conference talk to concrete action, or na still same old story we go dey hear next year?