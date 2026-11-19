Entertainment

E be like say love dey waka for Davido's family o! Our very own OBO, Davido, don turn cousin wey sabi gist, as he happily teased his cousin, Nikos, about her romantic life.

For one video wey dey fly around online, Davido no waste time, he just look Nikos and declare, "This one don fall in love." Baba was just playing with her, clear to see he was feeling her happiness.

Nikos just dey smile shyly. She even gave OBO a high-five before pecking his hand. Davido con ask her straight up if she truly happy for the relationship, and she just dey nod her head like say na true love tori.

No vex, Davido no only tease her, he also showed serious support. He tell her, "I’m happy you are happy." See as family love and encouragement sweet! E just show say no matter how big you get, family still dey carry your matter for head. Who no like good love story, especially when your famous cousin dey give you approval like this?