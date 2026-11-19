Entertainment

Your cheapest pass to Asake’s Lagos homecoming concert will set you back ₦100,000, but if you're really trying to make a statement, the most expensive ticket category is a jaw-dropping ₦20 million. This huge gap says a lot about the kind of crowd Future Fest is trying to pull this December.

The Afrobeats superstar has confirmed his headline show for December 20, 2026, at the Oasis Ground on Coastal Road, Victoria Island. The concert is already being hyped as one of the major highlights of Detty December, that lit period when Lagos turns into a non-stop party zone with concerts, events, and all our diasporan siblings returning.

There are six different ticket tiers on the table. The General Access, which is the entry-level, costs ₦100,000. Next up are the Bleachers at ₦200,000. If you want a bit more comfort, VIP (Bleachers) goes for ₦250,000, and VVIP (Bleachers) is priced at ₦300,000.

Then, the prices just take off into another stratosphere entirely. The Gold Table package costs a cool ₦10 million, while the Platinum Table, which is the top tier on the list, doubles that at a staggering ₦20 million.

Let's be honest, this pricing can be looked at two ways. For the everyday fan who's been screaming “Sungba” and “Terminator” since 2022, even the General Access price is a serious commitment. But on the flip side, those table packages are clearly for a different calibre of spenders. December in Lagos is known for drawing big spenders, groups pooling cash for tables, and brands looking for major visibility.

Asake’s massive appeal definitely makes these prices easier to understand. Since he blew up under Olamide’s YBNL with his 2022 debut album, “Mr. Money With The Vibe,” he's been dropping hits like “Joha,” “Peace Be Unto You,” and “Sungba.” He's built a reputation as one of Afrobeats' most electric live performers. His follow-up albums, “Work of Art” in 2023 and “Lungu Boy” in 2024, kept the momentum going strong. Plus, he sold out London’s O2 Arena in 2023, proving his fans aren't just loud online.

A headline show in Lagos hits different, though. Playing to a home crowd during the peak festive season is a unique challenge compared to an international arena, so expectations will be through the roof. The choice of Oasis Ground on Victoria Island is also smart, placing the show right in the heart of the city's December nightlife.

Details about the full production and any special guests have not been shared yet, but with the show on December 20, we know fans will be glued to their screens for the next Future Fest announcement. Are you saving up for General Access or aiming for a Platinum table?