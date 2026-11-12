Olamide dey assemble hin YBNL Avengers for December 2026 concert!

Entertainment

Olamide don assemble wetin many people don call the "YBNL Avengers". This squad na combination of both existing and past artists from his legendary label, all set to deliver pure cruise at a concert coming up in December.

Music lovers, una better ready for serious throwback vibes because some of the biggest names wey don ever rock with YBNL Nation go reunite for one special performance. This highly anticipated reunion go happen at Future Fest on December 18, 2026. The lineup alone dey make us ginger! Una go see YBNL boss, Baddo himself, Olamide, alongside Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Young Jonn, Pheelz and Enimoney.

As dem drop this announcement, everywhere don scatter with excitement, especially for fans who don follow the label since their rise to stardom and how dem shake up the Nigerian music industry. YBNL Nation, wey Olamide found, no be small role dem play in moulding the careers of many Nigerian music stars.

From the days of Lil Kesh and Adekunle Gold to Fireboy DML and Young Jonn, the label don dey instrumental in producing some of Naija's most recognisable musical talents. With many of their notable acts billed to share the stage once again, this December 18 gathering for Future Fest promises to be an unforgettable moment for everybody wey sabi the YBNL movement. E go bring back old memories from the label's defining era, plus una go celebrate the individual successes of both the former and current members.

Na real reunion of legends be this, abi? Who dey ready to shout every lyric till their voice finish?