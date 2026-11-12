Phyna Don Ginger New Management, Says She's Ready To Scale!

Entertainment

Omo, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, don announce say she's ready for a major career shift! The BBNaija Season 7 Level Up winner just dropped the gist on her Instagram page: she don sign with a management team to take deliberate control of her career after four years of doing it all herself.

Phyna reflected on her journey, saying the past five years don be full of growth, lessons, mistakes, and plenty wins. She revealed that for four of those years, she built her brand without any management, even though people were always advising her to get a good team behind her. But our girl had her reasons, sha.

She explained that she stayed independent because she needed that time to understand herself, find out what she truly wanted, and "learn the business of being Phyna." Talk about building your empire brick by brick!

Now, she says she's reached a point where she's ready for a fresh chapter. Phyna made it clear say she's not handing over her identity, but rather building a stronger structure around it. She's done the growing, she's done the learning, and now she's ready to scale. "Five years in, and this is only the beginning," she added. Who knows what wahala she go give us next with this new chapter!