Boy Muller and Young Jonn drop 'Outside' – street dey hot!

Entertainment

Omo, if you thought the music scene was dull, think again! Creative Nigerian singer-songwriter Boy Muller has teamed up with our very own distinguished hitmaker, Young Jonn, a singer, songwriter, and record producer signed to Chocolate City Music, to unleash a captivating new song titled "Outside." You already know when these two link up, it's nothing short of a vibe!

Before blessing us with this latest jam, Boy Muller had already shown us his range with "Gbewa," another impressive release. The source credits "Gbewa" to producers DAH Afrika and Faithkeyz.

Young Jonn has been busy. His recent releases include "LAPO Baby," "Minivan" and "Safe Space."

He has also featured on Shallipopi's "Afa Relax Oo" and FOLA's "disco," and released his own "OUTRO: Blue Disco."

Now, with "Outside," it's another chance to experience that pure joy of finding a song you just know is going to live in your head rent-free. This track is proof that good music still dey, and we're here for all of it. So, what are you waiting for? Add it to your rotation already!