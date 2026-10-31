Funke Akindele and Wumi Toriola: The Real Gbas Gbos on The Four Set!

Entertainment

Omo, you need to hear this gist! Nollywood empress Funke Akindele just dropped some serious tea about her latest blockbuster, The Four, and trust us, it’s not just about the glitz and glamour. She shared a proper heartwarming, real experience with her colleague Wumi Toriola during the madness of filming, and honestly, it's giving us all the sisterhood goals you can imagine.

She spilled all the juicy details during The Four's premiere on October 29, 2026, and it sounds like a typical day in the life of a superstar, full of unexpected turns. Madam Funke recounted how one particular night’s filming session turned into pure struggle, especially for Wumi Toriola. Picture this: they were trying to nail a whole chaotic party-crashing scene – you know how those can be! – and our girl Wumi was already completely drained, feeling super unwell. Funke Akindele even quoted her directly, saying, "Wumi Toriola was so tired, sick, and she was like, 'Auntie, I am tired.'"

But hold up, there was a proper plot twist! Funke Akindele herself confessed that she wasn't exactly skipping around with smiles that evening. She was battling her own personal frustrations, and was not in a good mood. Eventually, she opened up to Toriola, speaking in Yoruba, explaining that something was bothering her. You know those moments when you just need to offload everything to someone who gets it?

Then came the real gbas gbos moment the next morning! Despite her own exhaustion from the previous night's work, Toriola noticed that Akindele was not cheerful. Guess what she did? Instead of minding her business – which, let's be honest, many would do – she walked straight up to her, asked what was wrong, and then told her to smile! Ah, that’s what we call proper ginger and true support from a real one, abi? Sisterhood for the win, reminding us that even bosses need a little push sometimes!

Away from the set drama, Wumi Toriola also used the premiere platform to strongly hype up her role in The Four. She promised fans that this movie go definitely expose a completely different, absolutely fire side of her acting skills. She made it clear she’s done with being boxed into those 'razz girl' roles everybody knows and loves her for – and honestly, who wouldn't want to see a talented queen diversify her craft and show us more layers?

According to Wumi, some people go still be like, 'oh, that razz girl', but she's absolutely not letting that limit her. She declared with full chest: "A lot of you will be like, oh, that razz girl. You must say nothing. I'm about to unfold other sides of me." Preach, sis! We heard you loud and clear! She also gave mad shoutouts to FilmOne Cinema and all the loyal movie lovers for their consistent support. E be like say this movie go shake table!

So, are you ready for Wumi Toriola to show us pure range and redefine her acting game? We're already clearing our schedules for this movie, hoping she comes through with all that fire she promised!