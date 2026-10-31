Indigenous Languages Don Blow: Our Stars Taking Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa Global

Entertainment

Nigerian artistes have helped bring indigenous languages and local musical traditions to wider audiences. From the street-pop sounds of Yoruba to the soulful highlife of Igbo and the rhythmic hip-hop of Hausa, these musicians are pushing our culture far and wide.

The Yoruba Street Kings

Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Baddo, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive who is one of the top names in Yoruba street-hop. Raised in Bariga, Lagos State, he built his unique sound around Yoruba lyrics, street expressions, and relatable stories of Nigerian daily life. His big break came with "Eni Duro" in 2010, followed by his debut album, Rapsodi, in 2011. Hits like "Omo To Shan", "Durosoke", "Bobo", and "Wo!!" solidified his reputation for blending indigenous vibes with contemporary hip-hop and Afrobeats. Beyond the mic, Olamide founded YBNL Nation in 2012, giving a platform to stars like Fireboy DML and Asake. His career is proof that Yoruba rap can blow from the streets into the mainstream without losing its original flavour.

Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake, has quickly become a major force in contemporary Yoruba street-pop. His signature sound mixes Yoruba expressions, fuji influences, dope choral arrangements, and dance rhythms that just make you move. A theatre and performing arts graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Asake first explored performance and dance before settling into music. Songs like "Lady" and "Mr Money" caught serious attention, but his collaboration with Olamide on "Omo Ope" in 2022 was a proper game-changer. His albums Mr Money with the Vibe and Work of Art expanded his fanbase, while Lungu Boy, released in 2024, even featured international heavyweights like Travis Scott and Stormzy. Asake's success clearly shows how Yoruba expressions can complement global sounds instead of limiting an artiste's reach.

Igbo Vibes and Rap Power

Chibuzor Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, is a significant voice in Igbo-language rap. Born and bred in Enugu State, he started as a producer before stepping into the spotlight as a recording artiste. His collaboration with Olamide on "Ghost Mode" in 2012 helped him gain national recognition. His debut album, No Guts No Glory, dropped in 2014, with tracks that cemented his spot in Nigerian hip-hop. Other memorable bangers include "Man of the Year", "Alobam", and "Fada Fada". By fusing Igbo lyrics with modern rap production and highlife influences, Phyno has made indigenous-language hip-hop appealing beyond the South-East. Who sabi say Igbo rap go dey sweet like this?

Chinedu Okoli, famously known as Flavour N’abania, built his whole career around Igbo highlife, traditional rhythms, and cultural expression. He started playing drums in church around 13, then sharpened his skills as a musician, keyboardist, and backing vocalist. His debut album, N’abania, came out in 2005, and his second, Uplifted, released in 2010, gave him wider recognition with the smash hit "Nwa Baby (Ashawo)". Other popular songs include "Oyi", "Ada Ada", "Golibe", and "Baby Na Yoka". Flavour's music and performances always celebrate Igbo identity through language, dance, and stunning visual presentation. He's living proof that traditional musical influences can still be commercially successful while preserving their cultural significance. Oya, give dem!

Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, first broke out as one half of the duo KC Presh before going solo. His 2013 hit "Limpopo" was a huge turning point for him. Years later, "Ojapiano" introduced a fresh twist to his sound, blending the traditional oja flute, which is deep-rooted in Igbo music, with amapiano-inspired production. That song showed how a traditional instrument could become the centrepiece of a contemporary dance record. Kcee's work tells us that embracing cultural identity doesn't mean ditching modern production. Instead, indigenous instruments can inspire fresh sounds that even Gen Z will vibe to.

More Indigenous Fire

Omoniyi Raphael, popularly known as Zlatan Ibile, blew up by combining Yoruba expressions, street slang, and dance-driven rhythms. His song "My Body", featuring Olamide, got serious attention in 2017. In 2018, "Able God", featuring Chinko Ekun and Lil Kesh, and "Zanku (Leg Work)" solidified his position in Nigerian street-pop. The Zanku dance craze became a massive entertainment trend, showing how music from street culture can influence mainstream dance and youth culture. Through his music and Zanku Records, Zlatan has built a whole brand around catchy expressions, relatable language, and energetic rhythms. His career perfectly shows the commercial power of indigenous expressions when mixed with danceable contemporary sounds.

Remilekun Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, is known for his smart blend of Yoruba lyrics with English and Nigerian Pidgin. Born in Kaduna State and linked to Ogun State, he crafted a musical style built on indigenous expressions, storytelling, and observations about everyday life. Reminisce has shown how indigenous-language rap can share personal experiences and social realities while still keeping a broad audience entertained.

Abolore Akande, famously known as 9ice, is celebrated for his unique vocal delivery and clever use of Yoruba proverbs. Born in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, and raised in Lagos, he developed a sound that placed indigenous expressions right at the heart of contemporary Nigerian pop. His monster hit "Gongo Aso" was a career-defining record. Other notable songs include "Street Credibility", "Make Dem Talk", and "Photocopy". Through his storytelling, proverbs, and cultural references, 9ice proved that Yoruba-language music could achieve mainstream success while keeping the humour and wisdom embedded in the language. E be like say Baba still get plenty wisdom to drop!

Haruna Abdullahi, professionally known as DJ AB, is a Kaduna-born rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer, synonymous with contemporary Hausa hip-hop. He seamlessly blends Hausa and English lyrics with hip-hop, Afrobeats, and pop, often exploring themes of love, relationships, and daily experiences. His career started gaining serious momentum around 2011, with bangers like "Kumatu", "Soyayya", and "Ke Da Ni".