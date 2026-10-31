Blaqbonez Spills The Tea: How 'Chanel' Blew Up And Asake Dropped 'Ikebe 3000' Verse In Less Than 24 Hours!

Entertainment

Blaqbonez, has finally given us the lowdown on how two of his biggest bangers with Asake, actually came to life. We're talking 'Chanel' and 'Ikebe 3000' – two tracks that didn't just top charts; they owned them. From a chilled London bar vibe to a sweaty Lagos studio, these stories, shared on Memories FM, show that even hitmakers sometimes need a little push from the universe (and their fans!) to recognise pure gold.

The London Vibe That Made 'Chanel' Blow

Picture this: Blaqbonez made 'Chanel' in Lagos way back in February 2026, and according to him, he did not think it was anything special. But fast forward to April, when he was in London for a show. Instead of hitting the regular loud clubs for an after-party, our guy decided to switch it up. He gathered about 20 of his people and headed to Doña, an underground bar in Dalston that his cousin sorted out for them. Small intimate gathering, pure vibes!

As Blaqbonez was doing him, playing some of his unreleased bops through the bar's sound system, something shifted. 'Chanel' started doing wonders! People kept asking him to play it again. The next day, still buzzing from the crowd's reaction, Blaqbonez wisely recorded a video of himself enjoying the track and shared it online. The attention e get was massive, and that’s when the scales fell from his eyes – this song had proper potential!

So, what next? He knew he needed Asake on it. They had already been talking about collaborating, but Blaqbonez was just waiting for that perfect tune. 'Chanel' was it! He sent the song to Asake via Instagram, and the rest, as they say, is history. They linked up in Nigeria for the recording session, then jetted off to London again to shoot the fire music video. The result? 'Chanel' didn't just chart; it went straight to No. 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs Chart and has stacked up more than 25.7 million streams on Spotify. Insane!

'Ikebe 3000': From Sweaty Studio To Speedy Verse

The story behind 'Ikebe 3000' started a few months later, in June 2026, with a completely different kind of vibe – or lack thereof. Blaqbonez recorded the first version at a friend's studio in Lagos. No fancy London bar this time, just pure, unadulterated Nigerian heat! Apparently, the studio had no air conditioning, and the temperature was so high that everyone recording had to take off their shirts just to survive. Baba, imagine that kind struggle to make a hit!

Blaqbonez didn't send this sweaty masterpiece to Asake until August. They were discussing the success of 'Chanel' over the phone when they considered making another collaboration, this time a more dance-oriented record that would take their sound in a different direction. Asake was in Los Angeles after a show when Blaqbonez sent him the track. And get this: our man Blaqbonez woke up to a call from Asake who was already playing back his finished verse! E shock you? The whole thing took less than 24 hours. Talk about dedication and raw talent!

Blaqbonez spilled that they even experimented with South African Gqom influences while cooking up 'Ikebe 3000', not knowing how much of a colossal hit it would become. Well, it did become colossal! The track soared to the top of both Spotify Nigeria Songs Chart and Apple Music Nigeria Songs Chart. And if that wasn't enough, it debuted at a solid No. 5 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. Levels don change!

Just like with 'Chanel', they kept 'Ikebe 3000' under wraps, building anticipation until release. And guess where they went to shoot the music video? You guessed it – London again! But here’s the most interesting part: Blaqbonez revealed that out of all their collaborations, 'Ikebe 3000' is actually Asake's personal favourite. Ah ah, we wonder why!

So, next time you're casually vibing to a song, know that sometimes, the magic starts with a simple "play it again!" and a producer's open mind.