Wahala for Who Think Say Okunnu Buy N600M Range Rover

Entertainment

Nollywood comic legend, Okunnu, alias Wale Akorede, dey trend scatter-scatter after a video of him checking out a brand new 2026 Range Rover SV abroad blow up the internet. His loyal fans no waste time, dem rush social media to hail baba, thinking say he don cash out big time on this luxury whip. But hold up, sorry to burst una bubble – that multi-million Naira SUV no belong to our dear actor.

Turns out, the nearly three-minute video wey dey give everybody joy na actually a smart promotional gig. Our man Okunnu teamed up with Maple By Autos, a big diaspora automotive dealership brand, for a sweet lifestyle collaboration. So, if you been don dey plan to toast him for the Range, you go sabi say na work.

But let's be honest, whether na promo or not, that car na pure spec! The black 2026 Range Rover SV for the video dey show a pristine white leather interior. E get bespoke executive rear passenger seats and kitted out with advanced digital instrument clusters, even a high-definition digital rear-view mirror. Talk about pure luxury.

Inside the clip, Okunnu dey do his thing, walking round the British SUV, checking out all the latest features. Meanwhile, the car exporter dey yarn about the serious money required to carry this kind machine down to Naija. According to the pro car dealer, to get this exact high-performance SV spec and deliver am successfully to the Nigerian market, you go need an estimated budget of N600 million. Six hundred million naira?! Ah! Omo!

This mind-blowing nine-figure estimate, we hear, covers everything from the heavy foreign purchase cost of the Range Rover itself, to international freight shipping logistics across continents, and all those compulsory port clearing charges and customs duties. Na serious money be that o.

True to his comedic style, Okunnu finished the walkthrough with his signature Yoruba commentary, saying say “daily contribution money” no fit buy this kind Range Rover. E dey make sense sha, because which ajo member get N600 million? But wait, the car dealer sef no dull. He promise say if Okunnu fit bring 10 buyers, he go dash baba one! Na challenge be that o. But for now, wetin you think about this kind promo, e work?