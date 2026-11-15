Davido don partner PUBG MOBILE, e don set!

Entertainment

Nigerian music superstar Davido has teamed up with global gaming platform PUBG MOBILE for the launch of PUBG MOBILE FLASH. This new, lighter version of their famous Battle Royale game is designed to make it easy for more smartphone users to access the action.

The collaboration dey bring together music, gaming, and African youth culture, with Davido leading the charge for this fresh version of the popular mobile game.

Jeff Tange, the Marketing Manager for PUBG MOBILE, yarn say this partnership no be coincidence. E come from Davido’s personal interest in gaming, noting say our award-winning musician na active PUBG MOBILE player himself. Tange tok, “Davido is no stranger to the game. Away from the stage, he is a PUBG MOBILE player himself, with a passion for squad tactics and close-range action just like millions of his fans.” See levels!

Mobile gaming dey grow like mad for Africa, becoming a huge part of youth culture. It dey give platforms for entertainment, competition, and pure social interaction. PUBG MOBILE don pass one billion downloads globally, establishing itself as one of the world’s leading mobile games because of its Battle Royale experience and competitive gameplay.

The new PUBG MOBILE FLASH builds on the original game but with a smaller initial download and optimised performance. This means e go run on a wider range of smartphones, giving more players access to the battlegrounds without compromising gameplay. Tange also said, “It is designed to deliver the core Battle Royale experience across a wider range of smartphones, giving more players access to the battlegrounds without compromising gameplay.” Plus, players using both the original PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE FLASH fit connect and play together. No need to feel left out.

This launch shows say the company dey push to expand access to premium mobile gaming, especially for African markets where phone compatibility and how well the game runs dey super important.

As if that no be enough, the collaboration also brings a whole series of promotional activities. Players fit complete missions, earn draws, and collect exclusive Davido, City, and Holiday cards. Imagine you just dey play game and you fit win big prizes like Oriade concert tickets, an Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G+ smartphone, and limited-edition 30BG merchandise! Mad o.

For Davido, this partnership na a serious chance to connect his music fans with his love for gaming, bringing everybody into one big global interactive community. PUBG MOBILE also believe say this collaboration go ginger their engagement with African audiences and make their gaming experience reach more players.