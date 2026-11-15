Peller and Jarvis Just Dropped the Biggest Gist: It’s a BOY!

Entertainment

The popular livestreamer, Habeeb Hamzat, famously known as Peller, and his wife, Jarvis, whose real name na Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, just announced say dem dey expect a baby boy.

Peller himself couldn’t keep the good news under wraps, e carry go X to share a video wey confirm say na boy-boy dey come. The way e sweet dem, e sweet all of us! E wrote, “Today, our hearts are fuller than ever. It’s a BOY! 🥹💙 Our little blessing, we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. ❤️” See pure happiness! We been dey expect this gist since October 2026, when dem first announce say belle don enter for their first pikin.

You remember those sweet maternity photos dem share for social media? The ones wey make us all choke with 'awwnnn' moments? That time, dem describe their unborn child as their 'greatest blessing' and their 'answered prayer.' And honestly, when you see the kind love dem share, you go just agree say dem deserve all the blessings coming their way.

This journey no just start today o. Peller and Jarvis don already give us couple goals since dem tie the knot for a civil ceremony for Lagos on July 29, 2026. That one follow by their traditional wedding on August 1 and then the grand white wedding on August 8. From 'I do' to 'It's a boy!' their love story na real Nollywood blockbuster, with all the right plot twists and happy endings.

Even our very own Nigerian-UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, no carry last for the celebration. E join the host of well-wishers, spraying prayers and blessings like confetti on their union and the incoming bundle of joy. This kind news just dey make your heart warm, no cap.

Now, the big question on everyone's mind be say: Wetin dem go name the little champion? Make una drop una predictions for the comment section, abeg. We dey wait!