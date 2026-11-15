Barry Jhay Don Drop “This Kind God” Wey Go Burst Your Speakers!

Entertainment

Barry Jhay don officially return to the music game o! He just dropped another impressive track titled “This Kind God,” and honestly, we been waiting for this kind of sound. If you know Barry Jhay, you know say him voice na fire, and his unique blend of Afropop and Fuji-fusion always hits different. This new tune no disappoint at all; e just show say baba still get the musical creativity wey dey turn heads.

“This Kind God” is one of six hot tracks featured on his latest EP, "GODFEARING GANGSTER." The full EP officially dropped on November 13, 2026, so you know say we've had two whole days to jam to it! This project marks another major chapter for Barry Jhay, following his last album, "Barrystar Vol. 2," which came out in June 2026.

The record really highlights that signature Barry Jhay identity wey we sabi and love. E dey mix contemporary Afropop influences with that proper traditional Fuji music flavour. His vocal delivery? Always expressive. Him sound? Culturally influenced. All these things na why he don carve out a special place for himself in Naija music industry.

With “This Kind God,” Barry Jhay just added another gem to his growing catalogue. E dey give all of us, him fans, another sweet opportunity to soak in the creativity behind his latest project. Wetin you dey wait for? Go stream "GODFEARING GANGSTER" now!