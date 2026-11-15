Seyi Vibez Don Lock Down Apitainment Festival for Abuja Detty December!

Entertainment

Abuja residents, get ready to ginger because Afrobeats star, Seyi Vibez, is the headliner for the Apitainment Music Festival. The date is locked for December 19, 2026, and the venue is the Abuja Velodrome, as Nigeria's capital city gears up for another round of its legendary Detty December celebrations.

The festival is being organised by Apitainment, an Abuja-based entertainment and event management company that has staged several concerts and lifestyle events in the city.

We dey expect Seyi Vibez to deliver a lit performance, digging deep into his growing catalogue of hits. Imagine the crowd bursting for tracks like ‘Pansa’, ‘Back 2 U’, and ‘GTA’. Plus, his latest album, ‘Swaguu’, is also on the menu, so prepare for some serious gbedu!

Apitainment has continued its tradition of organising concerts and entertainment events in Abuja, featuring some of Nigeria's established and emerging music acts.

Adewumi Gabriels, the Chief Executive Officer of Apitainment, said the company was looking to maintain its record of organising entertainment events during Abuja's December festivities. According to him, “We believe Abuja deserves the best experiences in December, and we have consistently worked towards delivering that over the years. Every edition presents an opportunity to raise the bar, and this year’s Apitainment Music Festival will be another exciting and memorable experience for everyone who attends.”

So, if you wan experience Detty December proper, better start planning your Abuja trip now. Who's ready to shout 'Swaguu' with Seyi Vibez?