Wait, wetin?! Justin UG don join US military?!

Entertainment

E shock you?! Because e shock us too! Popular Nigerian content creator and actor, Justin Ugonna, famously known as Justin UG, just pulled a major plot twist that nobody saw coming: he’s officially joined the United States military. On Friday 13 November, the entertainer dropped the unexpected news on his Instagram page.

According to reports, Justin himself confessed that this military path was never part of his original plans. Imagine someone telling him a few years ago that he’d eventually be rocking a military uniform – he probably wouldn't have believed them! He was quite open about how surprising this turn of events was. Talk about life coming at you fast!

Our guy didn't mince words when describing the grind. He disclosed that the past few weeks had been mentally and physically demanding. We can only imagine the kind of drills and discipline he’s been through, especially coming from the world of content creation and acting where the 'uniform' is usually a designer fit or a funny costume.

But through all the wahala and pushing limits, Justin said the experience taught him something truly profound about human resilience. He learnt the importance of mental strength and the incredible ability to push beyond what you think your personal limits are. He said he is incredibly proud of himself for seeing this through. Deep, right?

Now, for the real gist, the part that made us laugh out loud: would he want to do it all over again? Our guy was quick to respond with an emphatic “Absolutely not 🙏😂.” We feel you, Justin! Some experiences are just for the memoirs, a one-time thing to brag about, not a repeat performance. Yet, despite the gruelling journey, he capped it off by saying he wouldn't trade the experience for anything. See cruise! That's growth, baby.

From content creation and acting to now rocking military fatigues and pushing his physical and mental boundaries, Justin UG’s journey is truly one for the books. What's the biggest curveball life has thrown at you that you ended up surprisingly proud of? Oya, tell us in the comments!